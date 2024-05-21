Proton shows off the X50 with new R3 Lite accessories package at 2024 Malaysia Autoshow

At the Malaysia Autoshow 2024, Proton has revealed an R3-inspired new-look for the X50, fitting as the car sits next to the flashier exhibit of the S70 R3 Concept at their booth.

It’s more toned down compared the X50 R3 20th Anniversary Edition from last year that was limited to just 200 units, and this R3 Lite, being an accessories package, is capped by the stock kept on hand by Proton, and is offered on a first-come, first serve basis.

Priced at RM7,500, it brings more aggressive exterior enhancements such as a new aerokit consisting of a front splitter, side skirts, a more pronounced rear diffuser, as well as a larger tailgate spoiler with large ’S’ badging on it (for some reason).

Much of that cost is going to those new 18-inch wheels finished in gloss black while a black/red bonnet stripe (which is likely going to clash with the Passion Red paint option) and some extra R3 badges are also on hand to finish things off.

However, the package seems to only be made available to Premium and Flagship variants of the X50, leaving buyers of the 1.5T Standard and 1.5T Executive in the lurch.

Speaking of which, there are also no changes made to the powertrain, which remains the 1.5-litre 3-cylinder turbocharged petrol unit with 150PS or 177PS in the Flagship, both mated to a 7-speed dual clutch transmission.

We’re also not able to spot any differences to the cabin on the vehicle shown at the Autoshow, leading us to believe that the changes are purely limited to the exterior.

Also on the horizon is a facelift of the X50, which has remained largely unchanged since its initial introduction to Malaysia in the closing weeks of 2020. Might this be one of the last items to grace the B-segment SUV before it receives a mid-cycle revision?