Leapmotor previews the C10 crossover, may launch alongside T03 under Stellantis

Consistent with Stellantis Malaysia’s plans to introduce the Leapmotor brand into our local market, the Leapmotor C10 has made an appearance at the 2024 Malaysia Autoshow, signalling a potential launch to accompany the entry-level T03.

Using its proprietary LEAP 3.0 technology architecture, the Leapmotor C10 is designed as a family-oriented D-segment vehicle. The company has not disclosed the specifications for the Malaysia-spec Leapmotor C10 yet. The model displayed at Stellantis’s booth is a left-hand drive version intended for the Chinese market.

For preliminary information, we can look at the Chinese market model, which features a rear-mounted electric motor producing 228 hp and 320 Nm of torque. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.29 seconds and has a top speed of 170 km/h.

In China, the EV is available with two battery options: a 52.9kWh LFP battery and a 69.9kWh battery, providing a range of 410 km and 530 km, respectively, based on the CLTC cycle, so take that figure with a grain of salt.

However, to kick things off in Malaysia, Leapmotor’s offensive would largely focus on affordable electric vehicles, with the petite T03 setting the tone for exactly that. This market debut model, which measures 3,620mm in length, will go up against other 5-door hatchbacks the BYD Dolphin and Neta V to tempt buyers at the RM100k mark.

We’ll have more information as the Malaysian launch nears and its local specification solidifies, but from what we’ve learned, we can expect the T03 to make its Malaysian entry powered by a single electric motor up front with 70kW (about 95PS) and a WLTP range of 280km that should be more than enough to cater to the needs of a city-dweller.

That said, its chief rival, the BYD Dolphin, boasts a range of more than 350km on a single charge in its base Standard guise while the more expensive Extended can go past 400km without needing a recharge.

Other highlights include a cabin with a 10-inch infotainment display, 8-inch digital driver’s display, and even a panoramic sunroof. However, it will be interesting to see how Stellantis and Leapmotor market and/or price the T03 given some of the specification shortfalls.