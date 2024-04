It is now a fact that Stellantis Malaysia is taking care of all businesses about Peugeot here in the country, but it seems that they have bigger plans for the local market.

Yesterday's Iftar event with members of the media saw presentation slides that piqued our interest. Titled "Reviving Iconic Brands in Malaysia", there were four brands listed below it (one of them being Peugeot marked under 'Upper Mainstream', of course).

On top of that list marked under 'Recreational Lifestyle' is Jeep. It's not exactly a new brand but Stellantis Malaysia will reintroduce the brand into the local market this year.

No news on specific models yet, but if we look at our neighbours in Thailand, they're currently selling the Gladiator Rubicon, Wrangler Rubicon, and the new Grand Cherokee PHEV.

Next up on the list labelled 'Affordable EV' is Leapmotor, which will also see its first official Malaysian debut in 2024. We're not entirely sure what or how they meant by 'affordable', but Leapmotor has three core models starting with the compact T03, C01 sedan, and perhaps the nicest-looking out of the trio, the C11 SUV.

Last but not least, another brand that will see another round is Citroen. Positioned by Stellantis Malaysia as a brand under the 'Mass Market' flag with an entire plethora of SUVs big and small for ICEs to EVs.

One thing is for sure, we're definitely excited to see the future of all these brands under the Stellantis Malaysia umbrella. Stay tuned for more details.