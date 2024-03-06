2024 Chery Omoda E5 launched in Malaysia for RM146,800 - Includes 8-year Battery, E-Motor warranty

Chery has officially debuted the highly anticipated Omoda E5 EV, which recently made its way to showrooms across the nation. This locally assembled fully electric SUV comes with a striking price tag of RM146,800.

In terms of pricing, it significantly undercuts its closest rival, the BYD Atto 3, which starts at RM149k for the Standard Range model. However, in terms of specifications, it aligns more closely with the pricier Atto 3 Extended Range, priced at RM167k.

Featuring a single powertrain with a front-mounted electric motor generating 204PS (150 kW) and 340Nm of torque, the SUV accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.6 seconds. It packs a 61kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, offering a WLTP cycle range of 430 km.

Charging options include AC charging at a maximum rate of 9.9 kW and DC fast charging of up to 80 kW, capable of replenishing the battery from 30% to 80% in just 30 minutes. The vehicle-to-load (V2L) function allows for powering external devices with up to 3.3 kW.

The Omoda E5 shares a striking resemblance with the ICE-powered Omoda 5, differing mainly in its variant-specific alloy wheel design and an active grille shutter at the front end, replacing the traditional studded grille.

It's with LED projector headlamps, 18-inch alloy wheels, a powered sunroof, powered tailgate, puddle lamps, selectable drive modes, leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control (with rear vents), a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system boasting Qualcomm 8155 SoC and support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

This is paired with a disctinctive blue/white interior colour scheme that's definitely unconventional.

For safety, the Omoda E5 includes a suite of driver assistance systems, labeled as ADAS 2.5, comprising a 360-degree camera, automatic high beam, lead vehicle departure alert, front collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning and prevention, lane keep assist, rear cross-traffic alert, and a tire pressure monitoring system.

Chery offers a comprehensive warranty package for the Omoda E5, including a 7-year or 150,000km vehicle warranty, an 8-year or 160,000km battery warranty, and an 8-year or 160,000km coverage for the motor, motor control unit, and battery management system. Additionally, they provide a one-to-one exchange if the battery's health falls below 70% during the warranty period.

The first 2,000 bookings of the Omoda E5 come with complimentary goodies, including a wall box charger, V2L charger, and RM1,000 in charging credits with EVC, the operator of 474 nationwide charging stations.