Tax Identification Number (TIN) required for all Puspakom transactions from July 25th

Starting this Thursday, or July 25, 2024, Puspakom will require all customers to provide their Tax Identification Number (TIN) for vehicle inspections, checks at its branches, and online payment transactions via MyPuspakom.

This move aligns with the Inland Revenue Board's (LHDN) enforcement of the electronic invoicing (e-Invoice) system that’s all set to begin on next week on August 1st, aimed at enhancing financial transparency and improving Malaysia's taxation system, such as it is.

The Tax Identification Number is a unique identifier issued by LHDN to both individuals and businesses in Malaysia. For individuals, this corresponds to the IG number, formerly known as the SG or OG identification prefix. Puspakom specifies that individual customers will need to provide their MyKad (IC) number and TIN. Corporate clients, on the other hand, will have to furnish their company registration number, SST number, as well as the TIN.

Puspakom also emphasised the importance of obtaining a TIN before scheduling appointments on their website to ensure the accurate and efficient processing of payment transactions by both Puspakom and LHDN. The new e-invoicing system will not only apply to vehicle inspections but also extend to new car purchases.

As mentioned, this initiative is part of a broader effort to modernise and streamline the country’s taxation system. By integrating TINs into the vehicle inspection and payment processes, Puspakom aims to provide greater accountability and transparency in financial transactions and is expected to benefit both the agency and its customers, ensuring that all payments are correctly documented and processed in compliance with the latest tax regulations.

Customers are encouraged to verify their TIN status and update their records accordingly to avoid any disruptions in service.

There are obvious some remaining grey area pertaining to the acquisition of a TIN and possibility of a car purchase or other Puspakom-related services being held up or halted due to the lack of one, such as the case with car owners who are students or non-citizens.