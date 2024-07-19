2024 Jaecoo J7 officially launched in Malaysia - From RM138,800

It's finally launched, folks. The highly-anticipated 2024 Jaecoo J7 premium off-road SUV finally has an official price tag.

As most of you may already know, the Jaecoo J7 SUV will be offered in two different variants here in Malaysia - the Jaecoo J7 2WD priced at RM138,800 and the Jaecoo J7 AWD at RM148,800.

The names alone pretty much explain the biggest difference between the two variants, but the rest of the specs are identical. Engine-wise, the J7 SUV is fitted with a 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder banger that churns out 194hp and 290Nm of torque.

Mated to a seven-speed DCT automatic transmission, it'll do 0-100km/h in eight seconds. As the name suggests, the difference between the 2WD and AWD is how many tyres the power will be sent to propel it forward - 4WD being the more 'hardcore' model for those light off-road escapades.

Rivalling the likes of the Honda CR-V and the Mazda CX-5, the Jaecoo J7 steps forward for slightly tougher driving situations thanks to its 200mm ground clearance and ability to wade through water as high as 600mm.

The other major addition that can be found in the Jaecoo J7 AWD is the presence of ARDIS - All Road Drive Intelligent System. While the 2WD variant gets three driving modes (Eco, Sport, and Normal), ARDIS offers four more for the AWD variant - Snow, Sand, Mud, and Off-road.

Step inside and you'll be welcomed with a very modern interior setup that comes with five comfortable seats with leather upholstery, a 10-25-inch digital driver display paired with the W-HUD all-terrain head-up display, a 14.8-inch central vertical infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus many more.

With the Jaecoo J7, you'll also get 64-colour ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, a 14-speaker Sony sound system, dual-zone climate control, and 412 litres of boot space, to name a few.

Safety-wise, the Jaecoo J7 comes packing with an impressive list of Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) functions, including:

Rear Collision Warning (RCW)

Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)

Rear Cross Traffic Braking (RCTB)

Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

Lane Changing Assistance (LCA)

Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)

Front Collision Warning (FCW)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Lane Departure Prevention (LDP)

Emergency Lane Keeping (ELK)

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Intelligent Headlamp Control (IHC)

540 Panoramic Image (AVM) + more

For those who are interested, the Jaecoo J7 SUV is priced at RM138,800 for the 2WD variant and RM148,800 for the AWD variant. Customers can choose from four different exterior colour options - Moonlight Silver, Carbon Crystal Black, Khaki White, and Model Green.

Each unit comes with a seven-year warranty (or 150,000km, whichever comes first) but those early bird bookings will also receive an additonal 10-year engine warranty, or up to 1,000,000km. Now, that's confidence.