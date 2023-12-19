Editor's Pick
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Auto News
  Jaecoo J7 coming to Malaysia in 2024, premium off-road SUV to rival Honda CR-V & Mazda CX-5

Jaecoo J7 coming to Malaysia in 2024, premium off-road SUV to rival Honda CR-V & Mazda CX-5

Auto News
 | 

Jaecoo J7 coming to Malaysia in 2024, premium off-road SUV to rival Honda CR-V & Mazda CX-5

The Jaecoo J7 SUV is inching closer to its official Malaysian debut in 2024 that'll rival the likes of the Honda CR-V and Mazda CX-5.

Two units of this premium off-road SUV were already here in the country earlier this month for local testing and now, more details have been revealed regarding some of its specs and features.

jaecoo j7 premium off-road suv specs malaysia launch 2024

Marketed as a versatile off-road vehicle that's durable, the Jaecoo J7 is said to perfectly embody the brand's philosophy "From Classic, Beyond Classic". In other words, a mixture of 'traditional automotive excellence' and 'contemporary innovation'.

With that being said, the Jaecoo J7 will feature the All Road Drive Intelligent System (ARDIS) for superior off-road performance, an energy-absorbing cage body, high-strength steel construction, and advanced ADAS systems.

jaecoo j7 premium off-road suv specs malaysia launch 2024

Other advanced features that have been highlighted by the company for the Jaecoo J7 are the cutting-edge 7 nm Qualcomm 8155 chip for lightning-fast computing prowess, a 14.8-inch panoramic screen, a full LCD dashboard, and an 'innovative' W-HUD head-up display.

As for exterior design, you'll be looking at a rugged SUV that will also come with split-type headlights, a floating roof design, and hidden door handles.

jaecoo j7 premium off-road suv specs malaysia launch 2024

We know that the two test units that arrived here in Malaysia are the AWD versions, which made sense when the company mentioned the All Road Drive Intelligent System (ARDIS). This will most likely be paired with a 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

More details to come, so stay tuned!

 

Sep Irran Halid

Sep Irran Halid

Content Producer

Sep is a firm believer in the saying "Slow is smooth, smooth is fast" rather than "When in doubt, throttle it out". Drive safely, ride defensively, and most importantly, don't get hangry.

