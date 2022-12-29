Chery surpasses 1.1 million units sold in 2022

Chery has been on a role for the past six months in a row following a constant monthly sales volume of over 100,000 units.

With 2022 just a couple of days away from ending, the Chery Group sales have officially surpassed the 1.1 million mark, which is an amazing feat if you ask anyone or any company.

Global exports up by 70.9%

We're probably guessing that the 2022 closing sales figure from Chery will be slightly bigger as 1,127,289 units of sold vehicles were actually recorded from January until the end of November. Compared to the same period last year, that's an increase of 32.6%.

Chery also set a new export record for Chinese brand passenger vehicles following its export volume increase of 70.9%. Being the country's top car exporter for the past 19 years in a row, Chery actually broke its own record with over 50,000 units being exported every month for four months.

30,000 CKD units in Malaysia by 2024

Chery is planning to establish its own CKD operations here in Malaysia sometime in 2023. When the factory is fully set up, over 30,000 units of production capacity have been targeted for local assembly for the Malaysian market as well as other ASEAN countries.

The most exciting model that's also in plans for CKD assembly is the Chery Omoda 5 EV. Other models include the Tiggo range of crossovers as the start. With 30,000 units in their plans, we're pretty sure that more models will creep into the major CKD plans right here in Malaysia.