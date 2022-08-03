Chery Plans To Establish CKD Assembly In Malaysia

Chery is making waves outside of China, and Malaysia might soon see the brand's CKD assembly operating soon.

Having stated that the brand remains highly committed to the Malaysian market, Chery also mentioned that they're working with its local partners to setup up the brand's CKD assembly in the country.

Chery Omada 5 & Tiggo Pro's arrival in the works

According to its latest press release, Chery remains highly committed to Malaysia – it is currently working closely with local partners towards establishing assembly operations in the country."

"As part of its brand renewal in Malaysia, the company is working on introducing the Omada 5 and key models under the Tiggo Pro series in the short term, as well as developing a new nationwide sales and after-sales network to best serve Malaysians, with more details set to be announced in the near future."

Expected launch window in H2 2023

Apart from what has been mentioned above, sources have indicated that the new Chery models will be launched sometime in the second half of 2023. This will most likely give ample time for Chery to seal the deal with its local partners to establish its CKD operations moving forward.

There's no word on its official Malaysian distributor yet, but that will probably come to light in the near future. The only point of reference now regarding its brand presence here in Malaysia is its official Facebook page.