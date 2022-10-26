Talk of the town: can Chery's SUVs go up against the usual suspects?

How does Chery Malaysia's lineup of SUVs compare to its natural rivals?

Yesterday marked a significant milestone in Chery's renewed operations in Malaysia. Members of the media were invited to attend a preview of their SUVs, which coincided with Chery's first physical event in Malaysia under a new team.

The takeaway from the event was that Chery has a fighter for most of the popular SUVs available in Malaysia, so we thought we would pair them up against what we think would be their natural competitors to see how they would stack up.

Under phase 1, Chery will be introducing the Tiggo 4 Pro, Tiggo 7 Pro, Tiggo 8 Pro, and the Omoda 5. Right now, they are nothing but names and numbers to those who are uninitiated, so by putting them next to their natural rivals, we hope to paint a better picture of their target market.

The Chery SUVs at the preview were not in their final Malaysian specifications and because of this we won't go into full detail about them. Chery has not announced any pricing for their cars just yet, but we expect them to be quite competitive.

Chery Tiggo 4 Pro VS Perodua Ativa

The Tiggo 4 Pro is an offering targeted towards younger buyers as it has a combination of technology and comfort. In terms of size, the Tiggo 4 Pro is the smallest model in the Tiggo Pro family, and from the naked eye, it looks to be around the same size as the Perodua Ativa.

Chery Tiggo 4 Pro VS Perodua Ativa Model Tiggo 4 Pro Perodua Ativa Engine 1.5L TGDI 1.0L Turbo DOHC Transmission CVT D-CVT Horsepower 150 100 Torque (Nm) 210 140 Overall length/width/height (mm) 4,318 x 1,831 x 1,662 4,065 x 1,710 x 1,635

Chery Tiggo 7 Pro VS Proton X70

The Tiggo 7 Pro is a C-segment SUV that offers 5 seats. From first impressions, this model offers a balance between urban style and luxury features. It has the same engine as the Tiggo 4 Pro and surprisingly the same amount of power too. Chery did say they are considering a plug-in-hybrid version for the Malaysian market, but that is still up in the air.

Tiggo 7 Pro VS Proton X70 Model Tiggo 7 Pro Proton X70 Engine 1.5L TGDI 1.5L TGDI Transmission CVT 7-Speed Dual Clutch Horsepower 150 175 Torque (Nm) 210 255 Overall length/width/height (mm) 4,500 x ·1,824 x 1,746 4,519 x 1,831 x 1,694

Chery Tiggo 8 Pro VS Peugeot 5008

For the largest model in theTiggo family, the 8 Pro is targeted at entrepreneurs and professionals through a combination of technology, premium touches and 7-seater versatility. This large SUV features a more luxurious interior compared to other Tiggo models. Chery are also considering bringing in a plug-in-hybrid version of the SUV, but that is also undecided.

Tiggo 8 Pro VS Peugeot 5008 Model Tiggo 8 Pro Peugeot 5008 Engine 2.0L TGDI 1.6L THP Transmission 7-Speed Dual-Clutch 7-Speed Dual Clutch Horsepower 247 165 Torque (Nm) 390 240 Overall length/width/height (mm) 4,722 x ·1,860 x 1,705 4,670 x 1,855 x 1,655

Chery Omada 5 VS Proton X50 Flagship

The Omada 5 is a B-segment SUV designed according to the philosophy of 'art in motion'. This car is aimed at younger buyers who want a futuristic SUV with smart technology such as ADAS. The exterior design of the SUV is definitely striking and the interior is sophisticated headlined by those large twin screens located at the dashboard.

Chery Omada 5 VS Proton X50 Model Chery Omada 5 Proton X50 Flagship Engine 1.6L TGDI 1.5L TGDI Transmission 7-Speed Dual-Clutch 7-Speed Dual Clutch Horsepower 194 175 Torque (Nm) 290 255 Overall length/width/height (mm) 4,400 x ·1,830 x 1,585 4,330 x 1,800 x 1,609

So as you can see, Chery's offerings are quite competitive when compared to some of the popular SUVs sold in Malaysia. Core spec for spec, they are actually quite good and can really give some of these popular SUVs a run for their money.

Yes, there are some concerns about resale value as we found out from some of the comments made, but Chery is now in Malaysia under Chery Automobile Co. Ltd, which means Chery in Malaysia will have a lot of support from the principal company.

All we need to know is the pricing and finalised specifications, and if that's good why shouldn't anyone consider a Chery?