Carlist.my
Carlist.my App
Predict the Price of Your Vehicle
4.5
18,373
Get
Editor's Pick
Contact Seller
×
»
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
»
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
»
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
»
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
Invalid form data submitted! Failed to process request.
Please send me more information about the car *
Invalid form data submitted! Failed to process request.
Your enquiry has been submitted. Thank you.
Carlist.my security
This helps protect our marketplace and guarantees a safe environment for both buyers and sellers.
Your personal details won't be shared with a third party
Message Sent
Your message has been sent.
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Auto News
  4. Here's how much it costs to refuel a Toyota HiLux in Malaysia with RM3.35/L diesel

Here's how much it costs to refuel a Toyota HiLux in Malaysia with RM3.35/L diesel

Auto News
 | 

Here's how much it costs to refuel a Toyota HiLux in Malaysia with RM3.35/L diesel

With newly hiked diesel prices being sold at the pumps with the lifting of the blanket fuel subsidy, consumers will need to fork out more to have their tanks brimmed.

We’ve compiled a list of all the current vehicles with diesel engines currently on sale in Malaysia (excluding HGVs) alongside their rated fuel tank capacities to give you a clearer idea how the diesel fuel price increase of RM1.20 from RM2.15/litre to RM3.35/litre impacts the price of a full tank of diesel.

These range from SUVs to MPVs and pick-up trucks as many other passenger car brands have since removed a diesel option from their local offering.

 

Make

Model

Variants

Fuel Tank Size

Full Tank - Subsidised (RM2.15/L)

B10 Full Tank - New 

(RM3.35/L)

B7 Full Tank - New 

(RM3.55/L)

SUV

Ford

Everest

2.0L Trend

2.0L Titanium

80L

RM 172

RM 268

RM 284

Hyundai

Palisade

R2.2 CRDi

71L

RM 152.65

RM 237.85

RM 252.05

KIA

Sorento

2.2D AWD

67L

RM 193.5

RM 301.5

RM 237.85

Land Rover

Defender

D250

D300

90L

RM 193.5

RM 301.5

RM 319.5

Mazda

CX-5

2.2D High

56L

RM 120.4

RM 187.6

RM 198.80

CX-8

2.2D High Plus

72L

RM 154.8

RM 241.2

RM 255.60

Toyota

Fortuner

2.4 AT 4WD

80L

RM 172

RM 268

RM 284

MPV/Van

Hyundai

Staria

10-seater

75L

RM 161.25

RM 251.25

RM 266.25

KIA

Carnival

2.2D

72L

RM 154.8

RM 241.2

RM 255.6

Toyota

HiAce

3.0 D-4D

70L

RM 150.5

RM 234.5

RM 248.5

HiAce SLWB

2.8

70L

RM 150.5

RM 234.5

RM 248.5

Pickup

Ford

Ranger

XL Single Cab

XL Dual Cab

XLT

XLT Plus

Wildtrak

Platinum

Raptor 2.0L

80L

RM 172

RM 268

RM 284

Isuzu

D-Max

Single Cab

Standard

Auto Plus

Premium

X-Terrain

76L

RM 163.4

RM 254.6

RM 269.8

JMC

Vigus Pro

White Series

Premium

68L

RM 146.2

RM 227.8

RM 241.4

Maxus

T60

4WD

75L

RM 161.25

RM 251.25

RM 266.25

Mazda

BT-50

ALL

76L

RM 163.4

RM 254.6

RM 269.8

Mitsubishi

Triton

VGT 

VGT Premium

VGT Athlete

75L

RM 161.25

RM 251.25

RM 251.25

Nissan

Navara

Single Cab

SE

V

VL

PRO-4X

80L

RM 172

RM 268

RM 284

Peugeot

Landtrek

1.9 A/T

80L

RM 172

RM 268

RM 284

Toyota

HiLux

2.4

2.4E

2.4V

2.8 Rogue

2.8 GR-S

80L

RM 172

RM 268

RM 284

Alongside the lifting of a blanket subsidy for diesel fuel, which for now exempts Sabah and Sarawak, the Malaysian government has also introduced a fuel rebate for eligible Malaysians via the Budi Madani program (Budi Individu for privately owned and operated vehicles and Budi Agro-Komoditi for farmers and smallholders).

Additionally, the MySubsidi Diesel program allows for approved public vehicles and selected goods transport continue to receive diesel subsidies through a designated fleet card.

Related Tags
2024 Budi Madani diesel Budi Individu MySubsidi Diesel Fuel Subsidy Targeted Cabinet Government PADU Ministry of Finance
Print
Jim Kem

Jim Kem

Content Producer

There's just something about cars. It's a conveyance, it's a liability, it's a tool; but it can also be a source of joy, pride, inspiration and passion. It's much like clothes versus fashion. And like the latter, the pursuit of perfection never ends.

Related News

Comments

×
Carlist.my security
Please complete your details below
This helps protect our marketplace and guarantees a safe environment for both buyers and sellers.
Unable to signup, please try again.
Please update the missing fields
Invalid Phone Number
Your personal details won't be shared with a third party
app-icon
app-icon
app-icon
View your Dream Cars
in the App
Download App Now