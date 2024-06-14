Here's how much it costs to refuel a Toyota HiLux in Malaysia with RM3.35/L diesel

With newly hiked diesel prices being sold at the pumps with the lifting of the blanket fuel subsidy, consumers will need to fork out more to have their tanks brimmed.
We’ve compiled a list of all the current vehicles with diesel engines currently on sale in Malaysia (excluding HGVs) alongside their rated fuel tank capacities to give you a clearer idea how the diesel fuel price increase of RM1.20 from RM2.15/litre to RM3.35/litre impacts the price of a full tank of diesel.
These range from SUVs to MPVs and pick-up trucks as many other passenger car brands have since removed a diesel option from their local offering.
Make
Model
Variants
Fuel Tank Size
Full Tank - Subsidised (RM2.15/L)
B10 Full Tank - New
(RM3.35/L)
B7 Full Tank - New
(RM3.55/L)
SUV
Ford
Everest
2.0L Trend
2.0L Titanium
80L
RM 172
RM 268
RM 284
Hyundai
Palisade
R2.2 CRDi
71L
RM 152.65
RM 237.85
RM 252.05
KIA
Sorento
2.2D AWD
67L
RM 193.5
RM 301.5
Land Rover
Defender
D250
D300
90L
RM 319.5
Mazda
CX-5
2.2D High
56L
RM 120.4
RM 187.6
RM 198.80
CX-8
2.2D High Plus
72L
RM 154.8
RM 241.2
RM 255.60
Toyota
Fortuner
2.4 AT 4WD
MPV/Van
Staria
10-seater
75L
RM 161.25
RM 251.25
RM 266.25
Carnival
2.2D
RM 255.6
HiAce
3.0 D-4D
70L
RM 150.5
RM 234.5
RM 248.5
HiAce SLWB
2.8
Pickup
Ranger
XL Single Cab
XL Dual Cab
XLT
XLT Plus
Wildtrak
Platinum
Raptor 2.0L
Isuzu
D-Max
Single Cab
Standard
Auto Plus
Premium
X-Terrain
76L
RM 163.4
RM 254.6
RM 269.8
JMC
Vigus Pro
White Series
68L
RM 146.2
RM 227.8
RM 241.4
Maxus
T60
4WD
BT-50
ALL
Mitsubishi
Triton
VGT
VGT Premium
VGT Athlete
Nissan
Navara
SE
V
VL
PRO-4X
Peugeot
Landtrek
1.9 A/T
HiLux
2.4
2.4E
2.4V
2.8 Rogue
2.8 GR-S
Alongside the lifting of a blanket subsidy for diesel fuel, which for now exempts Sabah and Sarawak, the Malaysian government has also introduced a fuel rebate for eligible Malaysians via the Budi Madani program (Budi Individu for privately owned and operated vehicles and Budi Agro-Komoditi for farmers and smallholders).
Additionally, the MySubsidi Diesel program allows for approved public vehicles and selected goods transport continue to receive diesel subsidies through a designated fleet card.
There's just something about cars. It's a conveyance, it's a liability, it's a tool; but it can also be a source of joy, pride, inspiration and passion. It's much like clothes versus fashion. And like the latter, the pursuit of perfection never ends.