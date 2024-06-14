Here's how much it costs to refuel a Toyota HiLux in Malaysia with RM3.35/L diesel

With newly hiked diesel prices being sold at the pumps with the lifting of the blanket fuel subsidy, consumers will need to fork out more to have their tanks brimmed.

We’ve compiled a list of all the current vehicles with diesel engines currently on sale in Malaysia (excluding HGVs) alongside their rated fuel tank capacities to give you a clearer idea how the diesel fuel price increase of RM1.20 from RM2.15/litre to RM3.35/litre impacts the price of a full tank of diesel.

These range from SUVs to MPVs and pick-up trucks as many other passenger car brands have since removed a diesel option from their local offering.

Make Model Variants Fuel Tank Size Full Tank - Subsidised (RM2.15/L) B10 Full Tank - New (RM3.35/L) B7 Full Tank - New (RM3.55/L) SUV Ford Everest 2.0L Trend 2.0L Titanium 80L RM 172 RM 268 RM 284 Hyundai Palisade R2.2 CRDi 71L RM 152.65 RM 237.85 RM 252.05 KIA Sorento 2.2D AWD 67L RM 193.5 RM 301.5 RM 237.85 Land Rover Defender D250 D300 90L RM 193.5 RM 301.5 RM 319.5 Mazda CX-5 2.2D High 56L RM 120.4 RM 187.6 RM 198.80 CX-8 2.2D High Plus 72L RM 154.8 RM 241.2 RM 255.60 Toyota Fortuner 2.4 AT 4WD 80L RM 172 RM 268 RM 284 MPV/Van Hyundai Staria 10-seater 75L RM 161.25 RM 251.25 RM 266.25 KIA Carnival 2.2D 72L RM 154.8 RM 241.2 RM 255.6 Toyota HiAce 3.0 D-4D 70L RM 150.5 RM 234.5 RM 248.5 HiAce SLWB 2.8 70L RM 150.5 RM 234.5 RM 248.5 Pickup Ford Ranger XL Single Cab XL Dual Cab XLT XLT Plus Wildtrak Platinum Raptor 2.0L 80L RM 172 RM 268 RM 284 Isuzu D-Max Single Cab Standard Auto Plus Premium X-Terrain 76L RM 163.4 RM 254.6 RM 269.8 JMC Vigus Pro White Series Premium 68L RM 146.2 RM 227.8 RM 241.4 Maxus T60 4WD 75L RM 161.25 RM 251.25 RM 266.25 Mazda BT-50 ALL 76L RM 163.4 RM 254.6 RM 269.8 Mitsubishi Triton VGT VGT Premium VGT Athlete 75L RM 161.25 RM 251.25 RM 251.25 Nissan Navara Single Cab SE V VL PRO-4X 80L RM 172 RM 268 RM 284 Peugeot Landtrek 1.9 A/T 80L RM 172 RM 268 RM 284 Toyota HiLux 2.4 2.4E 2.4V 2.8 Rogue 2.8 GR-S 80L RM 172 RM 268 RM 284

Alongside the lifting of a blanket subsidy for diesel fuel, which for now exempts Sabah and Sarawak, the Malaysian government has also introduced a fuel rebate for eligible Malaysians via the Budi Madani program (Budi Individu for privately owned and operated vehicles and Budi Agro-Komoditi for farmers and smallholders).

Additionally, the MySubsidi Diesel program allows for approved public vehicles and selected goods transport continue to receive diesel subsidies through a designated fleet card.