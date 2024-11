As part of a broader initiative to improve air quality nationwide, at least according to a quote obtained by the Utusan Malaysia, Euro 5 grade petrol will be hitting petrol stations in the country from September 2025 with a phased rollout to culminate in full implementation by 2027, complying with the Environmental Quality (Control of Petrol and Diesel Fuel Contents) Regulations 2007.

Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability, Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, noted that the transition to Euro 5 petrol aims to reduce emissions, benefiting public health and environmental sustainability, insofar as it improves upon the current Euro 4M standard currently widespread in Malaysia.

He added that the Ministry and the Department of Environment (DOE) will collaborate with industry stakeholders to ensure a smooth transition. The move to Euro 5 petrol is anticipated to drive innovation in Malaysia’s automotive sector, especially in the commercial and heavy vehicle (don’t they use diesel?) segments that rely on updated technology for optimal performance.

The push for Euro 5 standards started in 2015 when the Ministry first gazetted Euro 5 petrol to be available by September 1, 2025, and Euro 5 diesel by September 2020. The rollout of Euro 5 diesel replaced the earlier Euro 2M grade in April 2021, although its release was delayed due to challenges across industries brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Euro 5 petrol, however, will meet more stringent requirements on sulphur and lead airborne deposits, significantly lowering pollutants in the atmosphere. The Ministry confirmed that additional Euro 5 standards, such as Reid Vapour Pressure, oxygen content, benzene, olefins, and aromatics, will be phased in from 2026 to 2027.

Still, quite a number of obvious questions still remain unclear. Firstly, will Euro 5 petrol be available alongside Euro 4M petrol, as is the case with diesel, during this staggered rollout phase?

Secondly, can the public expect to pay a premium at the pumps for Euro 5 petrol similar to the tiered pricing for Euro 2M vs Euro 5 diesel, which is currently sold at RM0.20/per litre higher. If so, would it only be a matter of time before the pricier Euro 5 petrol becomes the standard, effectively raising the cost of subsidised petrol.