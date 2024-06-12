Meet Proton’s new EV sub-brand: e.MAS - debut model by end-2024 with nationwide dealers network

Proton has revealed e.MAS to the new nameplate in their portfolio of cars, one to be worn the by the national automaker’s first ever fully electric vehicle following public naming contest that ended on June 5th.

With a promised grand prize RM5,000 cash to be awarded to the winner, over 22,000 submissions were received since entries opened, lasting 2 weeks.

While the car itself remains under a shroud of mystery, this new model and Proton sub-brand will be parked under the purview of the Pro-Net (Proton New Energy Technology) subsidiary, currently most known for being the official distributor of Smart vehicles such as the #1 and #3, and is likely to be sold via its dealer network as well.

While not confirmed officially, it is learned that the new Proton EV will be based on the recently unveiled Geely Galaxy E5, identifiable by the car's roof rails and slim headlights in the image teaser of the naming contest.

The E5 had also been widely speculated to be the donor car. It did fit all the correct criteria, especially since it was reportedly designed with right-hand-drive markets in mind.

The E5 utilises the new Global Intelligent New Energy Architecture (GEA), which is an evolution of the Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) that underpins vehicles such as the Zeekr 001, Lotus Eletre, Polestar 4, and Volvo EM90.

Larger than the X70, the Galaxy E5 is a C-segment SUV measuring 4,615mm in length, 1,901mm in width, and 1,670mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,750mm. Although specific technical details have not yet been disclosed, reports indicate that the vehicle will be powered by a single motor producing 218 PS (160 kW), allowing a top speed of 175 km/h, and paired with a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery.

This platform supports not only pure electric vehicles but also range extenders, plug-in hybrids, and methanol technologies. It is also expected to include an 800-volt electrical architecture, similar to the E8 sedan, enabling faster charging speeds.

Inside, the E5 features a widescreen digital instrument display, a large infotainment touchscreen, and an in-house developed Flyme Sound system.