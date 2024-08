Proton has shown off the eMAS 7, a new C-segment EV that should be out and in showrooms by the end of 2024. Here we dive into the Proton eMAS 7's predicted price, its 2024 launch, exterior details, as well as details on its known specification.

Much like the venue chosen today, Proton has unveiled its hotly anticipated first model under its EV-focused eMAS sub-brand, now officially called the eMas 7. This follows our first official introduction to eMAS back in mid-June and managed by Proton New Energy Technology (Pro-Net).

According to Pro-Net, who also happens to manage the Smart brand’s local presence, the eMas 7 is not merely a job, but the result of a deeper collaborative effort between Proton and Geely.

That said, there’s no hiding the fact that the vehicle shares its foundation and a huge majority of its componentry with Geely Galaxy E5, a model built on their Global Intelligent New Energy Architecture (GEA) and tipped to be the Chinese automaker’s most globally-ready model, hence its inherent support for a right-hand drive configuration.

The electric motor is powered by a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery pack featuring Geely-developed Aegis “short blade” cells. This advanced battery technology boasts impressive longevity, with a lifespan of 3,500 cycles, equivalent to one million kilometers of driving with minimal degradation. Additionally, the Aegis battery has undergone rigorous safety testing, including extreme puncture and bullet penetration tests, demonstrating its robustness and safety.

The Aegis battery is available in two capacities: a 49.52kWh option providing up to 440 kilometers of range and a 60.22kWh version offering up to 530 kilometers. These figures are based on the China Light-Duty Vehicle Test Cycle (CLTC), so real-world ranges are likely to be between 350 and and 450 kilometers, respectively.

Assuming the eMAS 7’s powertrain mirrors the Galaxy E5, we can expect this electric Proton five-door electric SUV to be equipped with a front-mounted electric motor delivering 220 PS (218PS or 160 kW) and 320 Nm of torque, enabling a 0-100 km/h acceleration time of 6.9 seconds and a top speed of 180 km/h.

Visually, the eMas 7 shares design cues with the Geely Galaxy E5, including slim headlamps, air curtains highlighted by C-shaped light strips, flush pop-out door handles, and full-width taillights. However, it is distinguished by the new eMas logo on its front, a modified version of the harimau symbol, and the Proton script beneath the taillights.

According to Pro-Net, the development process involved 230 Proton engineers and designers, contributing a total of 700,000 man-hours and rigorous testing spanning 10 million kilometres, though they’re likely pointing to the Galaxy E5’s overall development cycle.

The GEA platform is an evolution of Geely’s Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) that underpins everything from the smart #1 to the Zeekr 009 and is described as the "world’s first four-in-one AI intelligent architecture”.

While it obviously supports EV applications, the platform is versatile enough to accommodate internal combustion engines for range-extender, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and even methanol combustion applications.

For the eMas 7, the GEA platform allows for the battery to be fully integrated into the car’s body shell, known as cell-to-body (CTB) integration or ‘gigacasting’ in Tesla’s parlance, making the battery a structural component of the vehicle.

Interestingly, Proton refers to the eMas 7’s platform as the Global Modular Architecture (GMA) in its press materials which, as expected, appears to be a rebranding of the GEA platform. This would mean that the new incoming Proton models already in development will inherit the characteristics of the GEA platform.

GMA was highlighted during the eMas brand launch in June, with plans to develop a range of models from GMA 01 to GMA 06, including both EVs and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs). The eMas 7, designated as GMA 01, spearheads this lineup.

Unfortunately, the interior of the eMas 7 remains under wraps, but it is expected to mirror the E5’s cabin quite closely, which includes a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, 15-inch infotainment display, 50W wireless charging pad, 226-colour ambient lighting, and powered front seats. Advanced driver assistance systems such as autonomous emergency braking and adaptive cruise control are also anticipated.

The Malaysian EV market is becoming increasingly competitive, with numerous new entrants. The eMas 7, measuring 4,615 mm in length, 1,901 mm in width, and 1,670 mm in height with a 2,750 mm wheelbase, positions itself among the larger EVs in the market. It rivals models such as the BYD Atto 3, smart #1, GAC Aion Y, BMW iX1, and Chery Omoda E5 in size, while being only slightly more petite than the Tesla Model Y.

Of course, pricing remains a critical factor for the eMas 7’s market positioning, and an unknown until its scheduled launch later this year. In its home market of China, the Geely Galaxy E5 is priced between 123,000 and 157,000 yuan (approximately RM76,000 to RM98,000), but expect it to carry a slight premium once it arrives in fully imported form.