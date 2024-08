Proton has achieved a significant milestone this past July, selling 15,103 units (both domestic and export), marking a 37.3% increase from the 10,999 units it reported for June 2024. This surge in sales represents the highest monthly figure for the company since September 2022.

Proton's cumulative sales for the first 7 months of this year has also reached 88,799 units, a solid performance that has maintained its position as the second highest in the national sales rankings, with an estimated market share of 20.5%.

Expectedly, the iconic Proton Saga continues to be the top performer for the brand with 7,855 units sold, the highest monthly sales for the model since October 2013. This strong performance brings the year-to-date (YTD) sales for the Saga to an impressive 42,693 units, representing an 8.8% increase compared to the same period in 2023.

The Proton X50, which recently received an update for 2024, was the second-best seller in July with 2,585 units sold. This brings the YTD total for the X50 to 12,789 units. Meanwhile, the Persona had its best sales month of 2024, with 1,911 units sold, bringing its YTD total to 11,664 units.

Elsewhere in the lineup, the newest member of the stable, the Proton S70, sold 1,636 units in July, giving it a cumulative YTD figure of 12,550 units while the stalwart X70 saw 302 units sold ahead of a substantial model update for the 2025 model year. Meanwhile, the Iriz and X90 rounded out the brand's July sales with 537 and 277 units sold, respectively.

"July has been the best sales month for Proton in 2024 so far, setting the tone for what we hope is a productive second half of 2024," said Proton Edar CEO Roslan Abdullah. "There are many plans to be executed in the coming months, starting with the 2025 Proton X70, which will be officially launched in August. At the same time, the groundwork for the launch of Proton’s first EV model is also proceeding rapidly, which will lead to the launch of the first Malaysian EV.”

These developments signal a strong momentum for Proton as it moves into the latter half of the year. The company is poised for further growth with the introduction of new models, including the fully electric e.MAS 7 and the anticipation of even more models built on the newly announced Global Modular Architecture (GMA), including hybrids and combustion-powered ones.