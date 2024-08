Proton hit a milestone in July, selling 2585 units of the updated 2024 Proton X50, two months after its debut. Over 60 per cent of customers aged between 26 and 50 indicated the newly updated design fits their needs.

"July’s sales performance for the 2024 Proton X50 is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire team at Proton, who listened closely to customer feedback. The model’s blend of performance, safety, and connectivity continues to resonate with our customers, thus satisfying their needs.

At the same time, Proton has made local production improvements, and the customer-centric enhancements have kept the Proton X50 ahead of the pack. Going forward, Proton will continue to innovate and deliver exceptional value to our customers, reinforcing our position as a key player in the automotive industry," said Roslan Abdullah, Chief Executive Officer, Proton Edar.

The updated 2024 Proton X50 features significant improvements in comfort, convenience, connectivity, and safety.

The model now has an updated 20 NVH improvements surrounding the chassis to reduce noise and vibrations and enhance overall driving comfort.

On the interior, you will be able to get a new 10.3-inch infotainment head unit with a new dual quad-core processing unit, 2GB of RAM, and 64GB storage capacity.

For safety, there is an enhanced 360-degree camera with a nicer video feed even in dim light conditions.

Despite the addition, the price of the 2024 Proton X50 still remains the same starts from RM86,300 to RM113,300 for the 2024 Proton X50 and will be available in five different colours - - Snow White, Armour Silver, Jet Grey, Ocean Blue, and Passion Red.