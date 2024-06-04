2024 Proton X50 refreshed with updated infotainment unit and power tailgate - From RM86,300 to RM113,300

The popular Proton X50 has been updated for 2024 with a host of updates for a better overall driving experience.

Having listened to all of the feedbacks of current Proton X50 owners, Proton looked into a number of elements in order to update the refreshed model - comfort, convenience, connectivity, and safety.

Across the board, all variants of the Proton X50 now comes with an updated NVH package which offers better comfort within the cabin. A total of 20 NVH improvements have been added surrounding the chassis to further absorb any noise and vibrations while driving.

Step inside the cabin of the updated Proton X50 and you'll be welcomed with a refreshed 10.3-inch infotainment head unit that has been enhanced with a new dual quad-core processing unit, 2GB of RAM, and 64GB storage capacity.

The result is 3.3x better computing performance, 33% faster bootup speed, and 55% faster loading time. Future owners can also control certain vehicle functions like remote engine start and air-conditiong settings using the ProtonLink mobile app.

Moving towards safety, the 360-degree camera has also been enhanced with a clearer and smoother video feed even in low light conditions thanks to 3.3x more pixels as well as a 3D live feed when switching lanes to help monitor your blind spots while on the road.

Keep in mind that the 360-degree camera is only available in the top two Proton X50 variants - the 1.5T Premium and 1.5TGDi Flagship. The same goes for another new feature - Power Tailgate.

The 2024 Proton X50 is priced from RM86,300 to RM113,300 and will be available in five different exterior colour options - Snow White, Armour Silver, Jet Grey, Ocean Blue, and Passion Red. In other words, no changes on the prices despite the updates and ugrades.

For the first 5,000 customers, there are also savings worth up to RM14,500 in the forms of cash discounts, trade-in overtrade support, and other value added features.