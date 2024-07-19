Carlist.my
  Proton received over 8,000 bookings for the 2024 Proton X50

Proton received over 8,000 bookings for the 2024 Proton X50

Auto News
 | 

Proton received over 8,000 bookings for the 2024 Proton X50

Proton is ramping up its production line for the updated 2024 Proton X50 following an overwhelming response.

In just one month following the launch of the refreshed Proton X50, Proton dealers across the country received over 8,000 bookings which far exceeded the company's initial expectations.

2024 proton x50 price specs malaysia booking

According to Roslan Abdullah, Proton Edar's CEO, "We are thrilled to see such exceptional booking numbers in the first month alone, which demonstrates the strong appeal of the 2024 Proton X50. This reaffirms our commitment to delivering outstanding value and quality to our
customers."

"We understand the excitement and anticipation surrounding the 2024 Proton X50, and we want to assure our customers that we are doing everything possible to meet their expectations,” added Mr. Roslan.

2024 proton x50 price specs malaysia booking

Though it might look the same as the pre-updated model, the 2024 Proton X50 has been enhanced in four very important aspects - comfort, convenience, connectivity, and safety.

The biggest update can be felt in the cabin with over 20 NVH improvements for greater comfort away from annoying noise, vibrations, and ride harshness.

2024 proton x50 price specs malaysia booking

Even the infotainment unit has been updated with a 10.3-inch centre touchscreen with a new dual quad-core processing unit, 2GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage capacity.

Customers who opt for either the 1.5T Premium or 1.5TGDi Flagship variant will also get two additional updates - a powered tailgate and a 360-degree camera.

2024 proton x50 price specs malaysia booking

For those who are interested, the 2024 Proton X50 can be yours from RM86,300 to RM113,300 depending on the variant and there are five exterior colour options to choose from - Snow White, Armour Silver, Jet Grey, Ocean Blue, and Passion Red.

 

Sep Irran Halid

Sep Irran Halid

Content Producer

Sep is a firm believer in the saying "Slow is smooth, smooth is fast" rather than "When in doubt, throttle it out". Drive safely, ride defensively, and most importantly, don't get hangry.

