CARSOME Autofair is back this July 13-14th 2024 at PJ Automall - Thousands of cars, great deals, bigger savings!

CARSOME is gearing up for its highly anticipated regional event for 2024, the CARSOME Autofair. It is set to take place at CARSOME PJ Automall from July 12 to 14, promising an array of exceptional deals on thousands of vehicles, including local favourites, sought-after Japanese models, and premium luxury models. You won’t want to miss it!

Awesome Deals Await At CARSOME Autofair

Visitors to the CARSOME Autofair will enjoy a range of exclusive perks designed make it easier and more tempting than ever to indulge in that car upgrade you’ve been waiting for, and these include:

Trade-In Rewards: Customers trading in their cars can receive up to RM 2,000 in trade-in rewards.

Warranty Assurance: Every CARSOME Certified car comes with a 1+1 year warranty, offering that layer of extra peace of mind as you embark on the ownership of your next car.

Free Service: Not only that, Attendees will benefit from 1+1 years of free service from CARSOME Service, which includes four essential maintenance services.

Insurance Savings: Selected cars come with up to a 50% discount on car insurance, with savings capped at RM 1,000.

To make the deal even sweeter, customers who trade in their existing vehicles will receive an additional RM 200 cash reward on top of the agreed sale price.

Many Additional Offers & Attractions

CARSOME isn’t stopping there, as beyond those incredible benefits above, this year’s CARSOME Autofair will feature a host of additional offers and attractions such as:

Early Bird Discount: The first 100 orders during the event will receive an additional RM 500 discount.

Special Discounts: Selected cars will be available with up to RM 1,500 in special Autofair discounts.

Electric Vehicles: For the first time, the CARSOME Autofair will include Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) in partnership with Neta, featuring all-new Neta EV cars, including an exclusive preview of the new Neta X that’s set to make waves in the fully electric SUV space.

Partners To Enhance Your Car Lifestyle

Don’t forget, CARSOME has teamed up with some esteemed partners, specifically so to make your car buying and ownership experience an easier, more enjoyable experience, and these including financial institutions and after-sales specialists, to bring attendees fantastic deals and giveaways:

Maybank: Offering financing rates as low as 2.96% per annum (T&Cs apply).

Dynaquest: Showcasing the latest in infotainment system upgrades.

Touch ‘n Go RFID: Providing complementary RFID fitment services with purchases.

TRAPO: Featuring deals on hydrophobic wiper blades, plastic guard car coating, rain guard glass coating, and shine guard car coating, with giveaways upon order.

VANZO: Giving away Disney Tsum Tsum car vent perfumes with orders.

HWC Coffee: Offering drip coffee sachets as giveaways upon registration.

Don't miss out on this golden opportunity to find your next vehicle at an unbeatable price. Join CARSOME for the CARSOME Autofair, happening at CARSOME PJ Automall from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM from July 12 to 14, 2024.

Visit the CARSOME website now for more information and to stay updated on the latest offers, or even feel free to download the CARSOME app for iOS or Android for an even more convenient experience.