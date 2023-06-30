CARSOME Juru Autofair is happening from 7-9 July - join us at Juru Autocity, Penang!

Experience the CARSOME Juru Autofair at Juru Autocity, CARSOME’s first autofair catering to their valued customers in the northern region. This exciting event brings together a diverse selection of cars in one convenient location, offering enticing offers for all.

Join us at the CARSOME Juru Autofair and discover the hassle-free and effortless way to buy a car. This one-of-a-kind event in the region guarantees a seamless and enjoyable car-buying experience.

At the Autofair, you take your time to explore and compare cars models from numerous brands, providing you with the opportunity to find a vehicle that perfectly suits your lifestyle. Some of the cars offering unbeatable value at CARSOME Autofair at Juru Autocity include:

Perodua Myvi

Malaysia's widely recognised hatchback ‘King’ is so crowned and completely justified. This car has earned the utmost respect from many of us thanks to its unmatched versatility and value. Over time, it has undergone continual modernisation and refinement, transforming into an incredibly dominant force within the B-segment hatchback market and something of a local favourite.

Equipped with a spacious cabin, a generously sized boot, and a reputation for reliability, the Myvi is the nation’s default 5-door hatchback. It boasts a range of fuel-efficient engines from 1.3 to 1.5 litres in four-cylinder configurations. Used Myvis can now be yours at an even more appealing price point, offering an exceptional amount of car for the money.

Honda City

The City is a well-known sedan that requires no introduction, widely regarded as the ultimate four-door vehicle capable of handling any situation and lasting beyond what owners expect.

What sets it apart is the remarkable amount of interior space it offers, with rear legroom that rivals cars in much higher segments. Additionally, it boasts class-leading boot space, further enhancing its practicality.

Honda has consistently focused on improving the quality and materials used in their vehicles, successfully enhancing the overall perception of their cars. Nowadays, Honda is no longer solely seen as a mass-market competitor but has gained recognition as a brand with exceptional quality.

Mazda CX-5

The Mazda CX-5 is a standout in the world of C-segment SUVs. With its sleek and stylish design, it effortlessly captures attention on the road. The CX-5 offers a great balance of performance, comfort, and versatility, making it a highly desirable choice for both city driving and more adventurous journeys. Equipped with Mazda's signature SKYACTIV engines, the CX-5 delivers impressive fuel efficiency without compromising on power.

Its spacious and refined interior provides ample room for passengers and cargo, while its advanced safety features and intuitive technology, such as the Mazda Connect infotainment system ensure a modern driving experience.

Best of all, with CARSOME, you can confidently drive away in one of their CARSOME Certified Cars knowing that they have undergone high-quality professional refurbishment with transparency ensured throughout the process.

Take advantage of the special promotions during the Juru Autofair, including discounts of up to RM10,000 on car purchases.

Additionally, enjoy an extra RM1,000 discount exclusively available during the event. We also offer an extended 1+1 year warranty and a low interest rate of 3.25% with Public Bank. If you have another car to trade-in, you can benefit from an additional discount of up to RM1,500. Don't miss out on other exclusive deals that await you at the CARSOME Juru Autofair.

Interested? Register here or head on over to the CARSOME Juru Autofair, held at the CARSOME Juru Autocity Experience Centre in Penang between 7th and 9th July, Friday to Sunday, to experience this one-of-a-kind event!

All CARSOME Certified cars are quality assured through a stringent 175-point inspection and professional refurbishment. Additionally, each car comes with a fixed price with no hidden fees, five-day money-back guarantee, and one-year warranty. Book a test drive on CARSOME today or download the app.