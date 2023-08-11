Up to RM10k in savings and amazing deals at CARSOME Autofair 2023 - 8-11th December!

It’s almost unbelievable that we are nearing the end of 2023. We’ve all been through some joy and hardships, such is ebb and flow of life, but what better way to treat ourselves for a year well-lived than by adding a quality car to help us navigate the coming 12 months of 2024?

And it just so happens that the CARSOME Autofair 2023 is right around the corner to make it easier than ever to hop into the driver’s seat of your next, even dream, vehicle. There are some fantastic deals to be enjoyed at Malaysia’s premier year-end car sales event, happening from December 8th to 11th at CARSOME PJ Automall from 9:00AM to 6:00PM daily.

With over 2,000 cars from 30 diverse brands showcased and available for test drive, encompassing everything from budget-friendly compacts to C-Segment step-ups and premium SUVs, all in a single location, with discounts reaching up to RM 10k, there’s no shortage of new-to-you car possibilities.

Buyers of a CARSOME Certified used vehicles during the Autofair will also benefit from a 1+1 year extended warranty, doubling the coverage to a total of 2 years, ensuring greater peace of mind.

Moreover, customers will receive 2 FREE service vouchers for subsequent services at any CARSOME service center, along with a FREE Trapo Eco car mat set, known for its durability, superb fit, ease of maintenance, and resistance to bacteria.

Of course, the Autofair isn't solely about getting behind the wheel of your next ride; it's also an opportune moment to trade in or sell your current vehicle. Trading-in to CARSOME during this event grants an additional RM2,000 trade-in discount on your next car.

There will also be lucky draw prizes to be won such as a C7 Car Battery Charger and Aerotwin windshield wipers from Bosch. Meanwhile, those looking for hi-tech car accessories can head to the Dynaquest booth where they’ll be showcasing 360-degree panoramic dashcams, reversing cameras, infotainment systems, and car speakers galore.

In addition to many other freebies, IGL Coatings, a Malaysian company that’s now leading car care brand globally, will be bringing 1,000 IGL Coating Cards worth RM12 each for event visitors to enjoy. Additionally, lucky draw winners will be receiving CARSOME x IGL Coatings Wash & Shine Kits worth RM323!

However, for those opting to sell outright, CARSOME sweetens the deal by adding RM200 on top of the agreed selling price during the Autofair.

This year-end CARSOME Autofair stands as the pinnacle event for CARSOME each year, where an array of top-notch used cars, the finest deals, extended warranties, and comprehensive after-sales packages are consolidated under one roof, offering immense value to customers

Again, all these unmissable deals are yours to be enjoyed at CARSOME PJ Automall from December 8th to 11th, running daily from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

For those eager to get ahead of the crowd, you can explore the latest offers on fantastic CARSOME used cars HERE.