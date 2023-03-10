CARSOME Autofair Is Back For 2023 This March 17th-19th!

Lovers of great deals on awesome pre-owned cars or just a fun time over the weekend alike are invited to head to CARSOME PJ Automall for 2023’s first CARSOME Autofair happening between 17th to 19th of March from 10am to 6pm!

During the 3-Day Mega Deal period, the huge indoor showroom is the stage by which the largest selection of CARSOME Certified Cars, meticulously inspected and refurbished to bring you a one-of-a-kind car buying solution with great value and peace of mind.

During the weekend, CARSOME will be offering discounts of up to RM8,000 on cars and an Autofair Exclusive up to RM1,000 EXTRA discount that’s also inclusive of an EXTRA 1-year warranty and EXTRA 1 year free servicing.

Touch 'n Go, Thule, GP Film, Ecotint, Maybank, CIMB, and our other partners will also be offering exciting promotions and offers of their own, so you won’t want to miss out on that either! And if you pre-register with this link to let them know Carlist.my sent you, you’ll be able to claim some Carlist.my branded goodies!

There’s also daily vouchers to be won, FREE gifts in conjunction with International Women’s Day, and of course, FREE CARSOME merchandise up for grabs!

From 8th to 31st March, also in conjunction with International Women’s Day and therefore exclusively for the ladies, CARSOME is offering an extended 30-day money-back guarantee.

Those looking to trade-in their car are also in for an additional treat with CARSOME offering up to RM1,500 EXTRA for car trade-ins, just be sure to bring a full set of the necessary documents to receive rewards worth RM50.

There’s also service packages at CARSOME Service Centres at up to 15% discount on selected service packages inclusive of a FREE 20-point vehicle inspection.

Furthermore, there are a wide range is discounts to be enjoyed such as 10% off battery changes (with 15 month warranty), 15% off essential air conditioning services, 15% off brake cleaning services, and 15% off replacement windshield wiper blades.

Again, the CARSOME Autofair will be happening from the 17th to 19th of March at the CARSOME PJ Automall from 10am to 6pm!