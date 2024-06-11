2024 KIA EV9 debuts publicly at The Exchange TRX - GT-Line from RM368k for flagship EV

The KIA EV9 has debuted in heart of KL through Dinamikjaya Motors, the official distributor for the Korean brand. Following this public premiere, flagship SUV will be showcased at the Central Exchange area on the Ground Floor of The Exchange TRX from June 12th to June 16th, from 10am to 10pm.

As we have previously gone over during the model’s media preview (launch?) about a month ago, the EV9 is available in two variants: a 7-seater priced at RM369,668 and a more luxurious 6-seater at RM374,668.

2024 KIA EV9 GT-Line - 7-seater: RM369,668

2024 KIA EV9 GT-Line - 6-seater: RM374,668

Arriving imported from Gwangmyeong, South Korea, the EV9 certainly stands out with its angular 'Opposites United' design, a stark contrast to the curvier EV6. It features 21-inch wheels and a futuristic front with LED lights.

Design-wise, it does take an approach similar to one of its chief rivals in the large luxury EV space, the BMW iX. Elsewhere in the market, the KIA hopes to sway buyers away from the Audi Q8 e-tron and Mercedes-Benz EQE, though the EV9 does have the unique selling point of being a 3-row vehicle.

Both variants come in GT-Line trim that share identical powertrain specification, both powered by an 99.8kWh battery driving dual electric motors that produce a combined 380hp and 700Nm of torque.

This enables the 2.6-tonne EV9 to accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in 5.3 seconds, with an estimated range of 647km (NEDC) and a more realistic estimated endurance of 505km (WLTP) over a single charge. Top speed is claimed to be a nicely rounded 200km/h.

Built on the EV-specific E-GMP platform, the EV9’s architecture is engineered to operate at high voltages. This allows efficient charging with support for DC inputs at up to 350kW, allowing a 10-80% charge in 24 minutes. Meanwhile, AC charging up to 11kW for a full charge should take about 10.5 hours. The EV9 also offers vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability at 3.58kWh for powering small devices.

Inside, the EV9 features dual 12.3-inch screens for the driver and infotainment, supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a 14-speaker Meridian audio system.

The front seats are 'Premium Relaxion' with heating, ventilation, electric adjustment, and massage functions, while the second-row seats also offer power adjustment and extendable ottomans. Additional features include 3-zone climate control, digital side mirrors, a sunroof, a powered tailgate, and advanced ADAS like Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with AEB and steering assistance.

Naturally, the EV9 is also equipped with the latest safety and ADAS technologies KIA have to offer. As standard, it’s fitted with a Surround View Monitor, Forward Collision Warning & Avoidance Assist, Blind Spot Collision Avoidance, High Beam Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Driver Attention Warning, Lane Following Assist, and Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go.

Like the EV6, the EV9 includes a 5-year (or 150,000km) vehicle warranty and an 8-year (or 160,000km) battery warranty.