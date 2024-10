The Kia EV9, a recent addition to Malaysia’s electric vehicle (EV) scene, stands out as a bold, futuristic SUV designed for families who desire both presence and prestige, but also practicality and power.

As a true class-leading flagship and, among numerous other accolades, the recipient of the 2024 World Car of the Year Award, the significance of its entry into the Malaysian market cannot be overstated, signalling a confidence by the KIA brand to embark to grow alongside our increasingly exciting electric vehicle market.

Developed from the ground up to helm the brand line up to showcase its design, engineering, and technical peak, its combination of cutting-edge technology, impressive range, as well as the ability to seat seven passengers comfortably, the EV9 is poised to be the upmarket EV of choice for those seeking an all-electric, three-row SUV. Let's dive into what makes it such a standout.

A Striking Exterior and Impressive Boot Space

The word ‘bold’ gets used liberally as a descriptor in the automotive world, but it's the perfect word to sum up the KIA EV9’s look, for which it can’t help but make heads turn wherever it goes.

Its auto flush door handles automatically extend when you approach the vehicle, adding to its futuristic appeal, but is the tip of the iceberg when it comes to how its ethos of intelligence and intuitiveness is applied.

Here, practicality is not sacrificed for style, as the EV9’s powered tailgate opens to reveal an especially commodious cabin with up to three rows of plush seating that, even with them all upright, offers a generous 333 litres of storage space. However, fold down the third row, and you unlock a generous 828 litres, offering plenty of room for luggage or gear thanks to its ingenious packaging that reveals a completely flat surface for easy loading and unloading.

A Luxurious, Feature-Packed Interior

Of course, stepping inside the Kia EV9 as a passenger is an occasion unto itself. From its imposing yet approachable exterior, its interior is a sanctuary of comfort, ergonomic design, luxurious surfaces, and premium features.

Equipped with dual sunroofs, a 14-speaker Meridian sound system, and ventilated, heated, and massaging seat for the driver Designed with versatility at the forefront, the Kia EV9 offers two seating configurations: a 7-seater option with a longer bench perfect for kids or a 6-seater for those who prefer to be chauffeur-driven.

Rear passengers in the 6-seater variant are especially well catered to as this variant features the EV9’s Premium Relaxion seats that offer adjustable reclining, sliding, as well as a leg rest.

Up front, the infotainment system serves both as an innovative human-machine interface as well as cabin centrepiece with its panoramic wide panel composed of dual 12.3-inch displays as well as one 5-inch segment display that provide an uninterrupted view of its persistent ‘digital’ side mirrors. Connectivity and convenience functions are comprehensive, it also includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ensuring seamless accessibility and familiarity.

There’s also abundant storage space throughout, thoughtfully integrated and easily accessible to ensure that bottles, gadgets, and other daily items can be easily accommodated and clutter is never unsightly.

Performance on the Road

When it comes to the experience behind the wheel, the Kia EV9 delivers an impressive performance and responsiveness with 700 Nm of torque available instantaneously from its dual electric motors, delivering a combined 380hp.

From effortlessly maintaining high-speed stability on long inter-state journeys or confident handling around smaller roads, the EV9 drives impeccably.

The ride is exceptionally refined while the cabin remains serene thanks to its advanced noise-cancellation technology, and its supple suspension ensures a comfortable experience even on bumpy roads.

Also, the EV9 is engineered to emphasise driver and occupant safety, receiving a 5-star Euro NCAP rating and a full suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) to provide an extra layer of safety with features such as Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Keep Assist, just to name a few.

Charging and Range

One of the key highlights of the Kia EV9 is its robust charging capabilities. Thanks to its E-GMP architecture, the EV9 supports an astonishingly quick DC charging rate of up to 350 kW, allowing its 99.8kWh battery to go from 10% to 80% in just 24 minutes, unlocking its impressive range of 505 kilometres on a single charge, making it ideal for both daily commutes and longer road trips.

For home charging, it features an 11 kW AC charger, which can fully recharge the battery in approximately 10.5 hours.

City Driving Made Easy

Despite its perceived size, the EV9 is shockingly easy to manoeuvre, making navigating the city streets in the Kia EV9 is a breeze, aided by its bevy of advanced sensors and camera array to give the driver a full and encompassing view of its surroundings.

Its smooth driving dynamics, coupled with its easily modulated power delivery, ensure that it's easy to handle in busy urban environments, needing just a light touch to enjoy its agility even at slow speeds while its spacious cabin, along with those aforementioned comfort features, ensures a relaxed ride for both driver and passengers, making easy work of even tight city streets.

Summing Up

The Kia EV9 redefines what a luxury all-electric SUV should be, offering a unique combination of style, practicality, comfort, and a dash of the futuristic. Whether you opt for the six-seater or the seven-seater, you’re guaranteed a true flagship experience that’s hard to match in its price range RM369,000, making it undoubtedly the smart choice for anyone looking for a luxurious, sustainable three-row SUV in Malaysia.