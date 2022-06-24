2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line Officially Launched In Malaysia - Yours For RM300k

There’s a new EV in town and it’s looking really impressive, if not in pictures then definitely in person. Meet Kia’s current flagship electric vehicle, the EV6, as it makes its official Malaysian debut in sole GT-Line spec.

Launched by the brand’s new local distributors Dinamikjaya Motors, a subsidiary of Bermaz at their new Glenmarie showroom, the sleek electric 5-door crossover comes with a selling price of RM299,888 (or RM300,866 on-the-road without insurance), which puts it in close pricing quarters with its slightly smaller sister model from Hyundai, the IONIQ 5 (in its most expensive guise).

Though it is encouraging to see it in the flesh at the launch, the unfortunate news is that the local first allocation from the factory was only just a handful of units, not nearly enough to fulfil the eager early bookings already taken.

GT-Line - One And Only Variant

Though they are built on the same dedicated-electric E-GMP platform and share many identical components, you can tell just by looking at both cars that they are aimed at a different types of buyers. The EV6 is meant to appeal to someone looking for something a little sportier, at least in the traditional sense.

In fact, its dimensions and proportions don’t even quite fit the typical crossover mould, seeming more like an estate car or wagon if you had not noticed just how tall it is and how much ground clearance it has relative to normal sedans and hatchbacks.

The EV6 arrives in Malaysia in sole GT-Line trim, giving exterior cosmetic touches such as gloss black accenting, a more pronounced front end treatment with lip spoiler, and most tastefully, body-coloured wheel arch cladding. Speaking of which, those are 20-inch alloys riding on 255/45 section tyres. Colour options include: Monoscape (pictured), Snow White Pearl, Aurora Black Pearl, Runway Red, and Yacht Blue.

EV6 - Kia's Best Interior Yet?

Inside, this looks and feels like no other vehicle sporting a Kia badge. Due to not having an engine at the front and a fuel tank at the rear as well as its 2,900mm wheelbase, the EV6’s cabin is pretty spacious, much larger than other combustion-powered cars of comparable dimensions.

That said, the materials here are pretty plush for a mainstream product blending natural and synthetic/recycled materials to good effect, matched to elegant aesthetic cues such as the curved widescreen panel that comprises the infotainment and driver’s display and touch actuated HVAC controls just below its sweeping air conditioning vents. There’s also a premium 14-speaker sound system by Meridian to play with.

Dual-Motor Electric Powertrain

The Malaysia-spec EV6 arrives as a ‘Long Range’ equivalent version arrives with the largest (so far) 77.4kWh battery, allowing the car to unlock more performance from those dual e-motors at 325PS while max torque is 605Nm, bringing its 0-100km/h sprint time to 5.2 seconds. Naturally, as it reserves of electrons is significantly upped, range is extended to around 506km according to the WLTP cycle.

Thanks to the advanced E-GMP platform and its 800-volt architecture, the both variants of the EV6 are capable of some interesting tricks that most other EVs just can’t match, such as V2L (vehicle-to-load) or reverse charging. This means that it can act as, essentially, a big power bank on wheels, allowing it to power electronic devices and some everyday appliances via a 3-pin socket, even while driving.

In terms of charging, the EV6 supports up to 350kW via CCS2 port on a supported DC rapid charger. If you’re lucky enough to find one, Kia says that a 10-80% charge can be completed in just 18 minutes. Meanwhile, slower AC charging can be done using a Type 2 connector at a maximum of 11kW, taking approximately 7 hours to complete.

Driver Assistance, Active Safety Systems Galore

Standard safety features include 7 airbags, Blind Spot Monitoring, High Beam Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Driver Attention Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, a 360-degree camera system and most importantly, Forward Collision-Avoidance (AEB) with Junction Turning. In addition to active convenience driving features such as the combination of Lane Following Assist (LFA) and Smart Cruise Control to allow it to make highway driving effortless, it has It even has the ability to park itself with Kia’s Remote Smart Parking Assist function.

Each EV6 comes with a 5-year manufacturer warranty (up to 150,000km - whichever comes first). It’s 77.4kWh battery, however, comes with a separate 7-year (or 150,000km - whichever comes first) warranty for that little extra peace of mind.