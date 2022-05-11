2022 Kia EV6 Spied In Glenmarie - Looks Better Because It's In Malaysia

Kia’s handsome flagship electric vehicle, the EV6, has been spotted on our shores indicating a launch that’s more imminent than we thought.

We’ve known for some time that new Kia distributors for Malaysia, Dinamikjaya Motors, a subsidiary of Bermaz Auto (BAuto), was keen on introducing the South Korean EV into local showrooms some time in 2022. After all, they already have bookings in the double digits.

Is The Kia EV6 Launching Soon?

This car, an obvious test unit for localisation purposes, was snapped near the BAuto Training School in Glenmarie, Shah Alam. Our best guess is this is the GT-Line variant with the larger alloy wheels and sportier exterior garnishes, though we do not know if this is the RWD or AWD version.

Though its exact arrival date has not been confirmed, the EV6 is slated to directly rival other fully electric models that have already made their Malaysian debut. One example of this is the IONIQ 5 brought in by Hyundai Sime Darby Motors, a car that was developed in tandem with the Kia as a sister model.

Apart from their shared E-GMP (Electric-Global Modular Platform) architecture and identical electric powertrain tech, the EV6 is aimed to be a sportier, more dynamic alternative to the IONIQ 5’s retro-futuristic take on the traditional five-door hatchback.

Which Spec Is Coming To Malaysia?

We can expect battery capacities to start at 58kWh and to top out at 77.4kWh to yield a maximum estimated range of 510km on a single charge, though this is primarily dependent on the exact variant and spec of EV6 that Kia’s new local distributors choose to offer here.

In other markets so far, a high-performance GT version of the EV6 uses dual electric motors for up to 585PS and 740Nm of torque, numbers comparable to a Porsche Taycan. Meanwhile, each car is capable of AC charging at up to 11kW and DC fast charging up to 233kW for a rapid charge (up to 80%) in just 16 minutes.

Pricing is still murky, as you’d imagine, but expect it to not fall far from what HSDM has priced the IONIQ 5, which is between RM199,888 and RM259,888.