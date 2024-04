Stellantis Malaysia has finally launched the 2024 Peugeot 408 here in the country.

Locally assembled in Gurun, Kedah, this C-segment 'Dynamic Fastback' sedan comes in hot with three different variants - Allure, Premium, and the flagship GT.

According to Jamie Francis Morais, Managing Director of Stellantis Malaysia, "The new all-PEUGEOT 408 is our pride and joy being the first PEUGEOT launched under Stellantis Malaysia. Being a car that’s truly one-of-a-kind, the all-new PEUGEOT 408 places great emphasis for discerning customers looking at something beyond mainstream within the C-Segment."

"Available in three variants, these new additions to our local production line underscore our commitment to expand our local footprint that is also proudly assembled in Malaysia. Simultaneously, the all-new PEUGEOT 408 marks a fresh chapter in reinvigorating PEUGEOT as the ultimate go-to brand that offers a fascinating blend of avant-garde designs and technology in the country," added Francis.

The face of it all features Peugeot's new emblem to further amplify one of the 408's most prominent features, its body-coloured vertical slats on the grille. Peugeot's Signature Light full-LED headlamp cluster flanks the sides which is also a head-turner thanks to its vertical fang-shaped DRL strip.

Its dynamic side profile and slanting roofline are tied together at the back with distinctive design features, most notably its 3D three-claw full LED rear lighting system. If you're looking for a dynamic sedan, the new 408 will certainly gain a lot of attention from the crowd.

As for firepower, all three variants are powered with the same 1.6-litre turbocharged PureTech engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission to produce 218hp and 300Nm of torque. This allows it to hit 0-100km/h in 8.8 seconds.

If you opt for the range-topping flagship GT variant of the Peugeot 408, you'll also get a range of exclusive features listed below:

Matrix LED headlights with Automatic Beam

3D ‘Claw Effect’ LED Rear Lights

3D Quartz Digital Metre Cluster

Configurable touch i-Toggles

FOCAL® Premium Hi-Fi System

360° Camera

AGR* Certified Seats with Memory for the Driver

Multispot Massage Function for Passenger and Driver

Only the GT variant gets the 20-inch Monolithe Black wheels while the Premium is equipped with 18-inch Granite Black wheels and similarly-sized wheels for the Allure finished in Granite Grey.

As stated above, the GT variant gets the exclusive 3D Quartz Digital Metre Cluster when you step inside the cabin. As for the 10-inch central touchscreen, that's standard across the range.

Below are detailed specs and features for all three variants.

The front seats come with 10-way power adjustment with two memory settings and a two-part rear bench seat. If you fancy the massage function and controls to remotely fold down the rear seats, the Peugeot 408 GT is the way to go.

Safety-wise, the base Allure 408 comes with 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), and the Active Hood for added pedestrian protection. The Premium and GT step things up with a host of added goodies such as:

Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go function

Automatic Emergency Braking with Collision Warning

Active Lane Departure Warning

Driver Attention Alert

Long-Range Blind Spot Monitoring

Rear Traffic Alert

180-degree HD reverse camera

360-degree Parking Assistance

Last but not least, the pricing. The all-new 2024 Peugeot 408 is priced at RM146,055, RM166,055, and RM196,055 for the Allure, Premium, and GT variants respectively. This also includes a 7-year warranty (3-year manufacturer's warranty, 4 years extended warranty) or 200,000km whichever comes first.