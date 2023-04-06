All-new super sexy Peugeot 408 crossover spotted in Malaysia

The Peugeot 408 has been spotted in Malaysia more than a few times now. Could this sighting be a telltale sign that Bermaz Auto Alliance, Malaysia's official distributor of Peugeot vehicles, is considering bringing it in?

But first, if you're wondering why the 408 looks nothing like the sedan you know it used to be, that's because the Peugeot 408 is now a fastback crossover.

The new Peugeot 408 debuted in June last year, seven years after its inception. It took that long to develop the car because Peugeot gave the 408 a blend between an SUV, hatchback and saloon.

It rides on the same EMP2 V3 platform as the third-generation Peugeot 308 and features the now famous new Peugeot Lion Head badge at the front fascia. Its design has a lot of flare, and nothing is typical about its exterior.

Judging by its dimensions, it's closer to the size of the HR-V, but it's slightly longer and marginally thinner.

The Peugeot 408 that was recently displayed at the 2023 Bangkok Motorshow came with a 1.6-litre turbo-engine with an electric motor powering the rear axle for up to 225PS and 360Nm of combined output from a 12.4kWh lithium-ion battery.

The PHEV system is capable of delivering 63 kilometres of pure electric range, and charging the battery will take close to two hours with a 7.4 kW of AC power.

So will the Peugeot 408 be in any of the Peugeot showrooms anytime soon? Well, officially, Bermaz Auto Alliance has never mentioned anything about the 408, but instead, they have confirmed that they would be shifting their focus to an electric vehicle after the LandTrek launch, which means the 408 spotted is probably here for testing purposes.

Who knows, it could all just be a bluff, and they are testing the 408 to debut soon, but till then, the uncertainty around the spotted 408s remains.