2023 Peugeot Landtrek officially launched - Sole 1.9D Allure variant from RM120k

Bermaz Auto Alliance Sdn Bhd has officially launched the Peugeot Landtrek. Not only is the truck the first Peugeot pickup to hit Malaysian showrooms, but the launch also marks the French truck's ASEAN debut.

After being given a preview earlier in January this year, Bermaz Auto Alliance Sdn Bhd has officially launched its pickup truck, the Peugeot Landtrek. Only one variant is available, with the selling price starting from RM 120,072.00 without insurance.

Exterior - French truck with French flair

One look at the Peugeot Landtrek and you'll instantly recognise the brand's 'alluring' design DNA that is both stylish and modern yet rugged, particularly its vertical grille embedded with Peugeot's Lion emblem as well as LED signature lighting.

Interior - more like an SUV rather than a pickup

Inside is just as stylish as some of Peugeot's latest SUV offerings, with features like the 10-inch HD screen and Peugeot's signature piano key toggle switches. The 10-inch HD touchscreen is compatible with Apple Carplay and Android Auto and offers seamless connectivity to integrate with your devices.

There's also automatic dual-zone air conditioning and seven grab handles in the passenger compartment for better comfort and access.

For the rear of the cabin, Peugeot said they paid special attention to the three rear passenger seats wherein the backrest can be tilted 23 degrees to provide greater comfort. The modularity of the rear bench seats in the PEUGEOT LANDTREK adds considerable versatility to the cabin with the possibility of folding the backrest in 60/40 split or 100%.

When folded down, the backrests can support a load of up to 100kg. The rear bench seats are equipped with two ISOFIX fasteners to ensure the safety and docking of child seats.

Powertrain - small and efficient turbo diesel engine

The Landtrek is powered by a 1.9-litre turbodiesel engine that produces 160hp and 350Nm of torque. It's mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission and a transfer case, which allows for easy transfer between 2-High, 4-High and 4-Low modes with just a simple turn of the rotary knob.

There's also a mechanical rear differential lock which provides extra traction when one-wheel slips. Some of the other key details worth paying attention to, especially for those planning to use the truck offroad include:

Wading Depth: 600mm

Wading Depth: 600mm Approach angle: 29˚ (depending on the session)

Departure angle: 27˚ (depending on the session)

Break-over angle: 25˚

Side slope angle: up to 42˚

Hill climb angle: 80% (on automatic gearbox)

Ground clearance: 235mm

235mm of ground clearance

Safety - Complete with features to keep you safe on and off-road

As for safety, the Peugeot Landtrek comes ready with features such as:

6 SRS Airbags

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)

Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD)

Emergency Brake Assist (EBA)

Anti-Skid Regulation (ASR)

Hill Assist Descent Control (HADC)

Hill Start Assist (HSA)

ISOFIX points

Lane departure warning

Colours

The colour line-up for the New Peugeot Landtrek includes Ceramic White, Silver Grey, Magnetic Blue, Red Rubi, Rockstone Grey, and the model's exclusive colour Olea Green, making a total of 6 colours available.

Warranty

The New Peugeot Landtrek comes with a standard 5-Years Manufacturer Warranty with a mileage limit of 100,000km, whichever comes first.