Peugeot Malaysia Now Offers 5 Years Warranty + 5 Years Free Maintenance

Bermaz Auto Alliance Sdn Bhd (BAASB), the sole distributor of Peugeot here in Malaysia, has announced that all new Peugeot vehicles sold in the country will now come with five years free maintenance as well as five years warranty 'with immediate effect'. This updated coverage applies to three model offerings - 2008, 3008, and 5008.

For those who are wondering about the free maintenance package by Peugeot, this is inclusive of labour, parts, and lubricants (terms and conditions apply). If there's ever a way to enhance a vehicle ownership experience as well as elevate peace of mind, this is probably one of the best ways to do it.

To further add to the overall ownership convenience, Peugeot owners can also book a service appointment online via customer.peugeot.com.my. This online portal also allows owners to check out other important aspects of Peugeot ownership such as service centre locations, vehicle details, recalls, and of course, exploring the latest model offerings here in Malaysia.

Speaking of any questions or issues pertaining to matters like warranty and recalls, owners are encouraged to update their latest information via https://baasb.com.my/Peugeot/index.html. This will allow the system to check on things like warranty and even update customers if and when there are any rising matters like recalls.

Don't worry, all your data is kept and protected under the Personal Data Protection Act law (PDPA).