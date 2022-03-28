Peugeot's Versatile SUV Trio To Fit Any Lifestyle

Choosing between a shortlist of cars can be quite difficult, but among the three Peugeot SUV models currently - 2008, 3008, and 5008 - things can get a little more arduous, but only because they all offer a unique blend of emotional and intellectual appeal.

Whether your needs involve style and agility in a compact package, being a sophisticated jack-of-all-trades, or a priority on practicality without compromise, there’s something to be found in the newest range of Peugeot SUVs.

All three models were conceived to stand out and deliver that certain flair the brand is known for, but also represents quality in design and engineering. In the last 10 years, Peugeot has produced 3 winners of the prestigious European Car of the Year awards, the most of any automaker to take that top spot.

Now under new local distributor Bermaz Auto Alliance Sdn Bhd, these latest generation of world-beating cars are available to Malaysian buyers. So, which one suits you best?

Peugeot 2008

The smallest of Peugeot’s SUVs, the 2008 is also the latest new model to be launched locally, built on the foundations of the highly acclaimed second-generation 208 hatchback and incorporating its bold design, elegant cabin, efficient powertrain, and impressive dynamics.

Its charm begins with the 2008’s exterior where its combination of soft undulating shapes punctuated by striking angularity makes for a statement that rejects the conventional designs of its rivals in the B-segment space.

Inside, the innovative Peugeot i-Cockpit impresses with its distinctive ergonomic layout - something the 3008 and 5008 also share - an impressive technology suite, all before even turning on the engine. Again, repeating the exterior’s attributes in delivering a novel, exceptional experience.

With the push of a button, the 1.2-litre PureTech turbocharged 3-cylinder petrol engine comes to life, a blend of responsive performance and quiet efficiency to make every journey an occasion. Whether it’s a weekend trip or a grocery run, the 2008’s ample 434 litre boot and plush cabin are up to the task.

Peugeot 3008

The 3008 is the step-up, the upgrade, a car that literally expands upon the distilled qualities that make the 2008 so competent as a vehicle yet brimming with personality. Yet retains the balance and poise that made it such a compelling package.

Recently given a thorough mid-cycle update, the French SUV comes into the C-segment battle with some extra firepower.

Its changes start at the nose with this 2021 revision given a sleeker front fascia and claw-like daytime running lights to add a spice of menace to an otherwise purely elegant offering. As enchanting as the way the exterior looks, it’s the interior that truly stuns.

Peugeot has clearly gone to great lengths to make sure that the 3008 delivers an in-car experience that will make other cars feel envious with materials, ergonomics, and a level of tactile luxury that’s elevated well above the norm.

Being larger and more spacious than the 2008 by some margin, Peugeot calls upon their trusted 1.6-litre THP four-cylinder turbo-petrol mill to motivate the 3008 with 167PS and 240Nm, dispensing refinement and a surprising amount of performance to match its sophisticated ride and handling balance.

Peugeot 5008

Despite there being ‘more’ of this Peugeot to try and summarise, given its sharper focus on practicality and commodiousness, the 5008 can actually be easily described in one word: more.

This is especially true when seen through the lens of the 3008 as, apart from an extended wheelbase and the inclusion of 3rd-row seating, the 5008 is nearly identical. There’s just ‘more’ of it.

It inherits every aspect that makes the 3008 such a well-rounded offering but adds space for two more occupants. That might not seem too special, but it now does something few other cars can manage while looking, feeling, and driving this good.

If Peugeot’s smaller cars managed to make each journey an occasion, the 5008 seeks to impart a sense of effortlessness in reaching every destination with copious amounts of interior and cargo space at your disposal and a panoramic sunroof to take in the scenery while securely cocooned in its high-tech, luxurious cabin.

For your peace of mind, all Peugeot vehicles come with a 3-years Free Service Maintenance, inclusive of parts and labour, with a mileage limit of 60,000km, whichever comes first. They also come with a standard 5-years Manufacturer Warranty, with a coverage period up to five years and a mileage limit of 100,000km, whichever comes first.

The only question remaining is, which Peugeot suits you best?