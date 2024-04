The BHPetrol eCard App offers extra convenience and value solution to all motorists. And the best part is, Carlist is here to kick off your experience with the app on the right foot with some free cash! Here’s how.

By downloading and utilising this user-friendly app, you can access a range of benefits - such as checking the latest fuel prices and locating the nearest BHPetrol station - in a subtle yet effective manner - aimed at simplifying your journeys while maximising savings.

One of the key advantages of the BHPetrol eCard App is its ability to seamlessly and easily view the latest BHPetrol promotions while you earn and accumulate ePoints with each transaction.

Step 1: Download the App

The BHPetrol eCard app is available for free on both the App Store (for iOS) and Google Play (for Android), just hit the download button to install.

Step 2: Create an account

Upon opening the app for the first time, new users will be presented with the opportunity to Sign Up to create a new account. Simply fill in your information such as your name and email address to proceed. Once you’re done with that, hold off on hitting the bottom of the page for just a moment.

Step 3: Enter the referral code

Here’s the important part. Under the field “Referral Code”, simply enter BHPXCARLIST to receive your complimentary RM3 eVoucher, which will be accessible to you under the My Rewards tab once you have finished creating your account. Better hurry, this is only valid between April 1st and September 30th, 2024.

Step 4: Enjoy!

You’re done! Feel free to explore the BHPetrol eCard app and its many features!

To earn more ePoints, merely present the QR code (available on the eCard app main page) to the cashier at any BHPetrol fuel station and proceed to refuel your vehicle as you would normally.

Your accumulated ePoints can be redeemed not just for fuel, but products within the BHPetromart as well as BHPetrol exclusive merchandise, and even their selection of high quality engine oils.

Additionally, outside of the BHPetrol station, the eCard app even opens doors to enjoying promotions at various participating partners in F&B, hotels, and consumer electronics, among others. Just peruse the app’s Reward section to view all the offers currently available.

The BHPetrol eCard app transforms routine trips to the fuel station into opportunities to save and earn by seeking to make the most of your next stop at any of the 400 BHPetrol stations nationwide, helping you not only fuel your car but your savings conveniently and unobtrusively.

March + April 2024: BHPetrol Ka-Ching!

Downloading the BHPetrol eCard app also opens you up to participate in the exciting Ka-Ching Buy & Win contest happening throughout March and April 2024 where up to RM300,000 in prizes are up for grabs!

The best part is how easy it is for you to stand a chance to win. Once you have your account registered and set up, simply spend a minimum of RM40 on a single receipt at any BHPetrol station - that’s it! Click here to find out more.

This is also a great time to start collecting your ePoints as, until 30th June, BHPetrol are rewarding customers eCard users 2x ePoints with every 1 litre of petrol (Infiniti RON 95, Infiniti RON97) or diesel (Infiniti Diesel B10 and Infiniti Diesel B7).

Get started today by downloading the BHPetrol eCard app from the iOS App Store or Google Play.