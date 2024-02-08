BHPetrol holds Lunar New Year celebrations while encouraging safe driving practices for all Malaysians

As the Lunar New Year approaches in just a couple of days and motorists geared to hit the road, BHPetrol organised an event today to commemorate the occasion and advocate for safe travels back home.

The event showcased representatives from the Land Transport Department (JPJ) who shared essential safe driving tips with the public and distributed Lunar New Year gift packs to lucky customers.

Azizul Azily, CEO of Boustead Petroleum Marketing Sdn Bhd (BHPetrol), expressed that the event aimed to spread joy and promote road safety awareness, aligned with the Chinese New Year celebrations.

Aligned with this objective, a gathering took place this morning at the BHPetrol petrol station on Jalan Kebun, Klang. Alongside officials from the Land Transport Department (JPJ), they offered guidance on safe driving practices and distributed Lunar New Year gift packs to fortunate patrons at the station.

"With an expected surge in road traffic during the festive season, and numerous individuals embarking on long journeys to reunite with family and friends, it's imperative to raise awareness of safe driving practices,"

"We believe this effort can provide a positive step in supporting the government's efforts to deal with road safety issues in Malaysia. May everyone arrive safely at their respective destinations to celebrate the Chinese New Year. be careful on the road, drive carefully and arrive safely," Azizul added.