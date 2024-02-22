2024 BYD Seal lands in Malaysia - from RM179,800

BYD Malaysia has finally launched the highly-anticipated BYD Seal for 2024.

This latest EV which will rival the likes of the Tesla Model 3 and Oracle 07 came with quite a surprise in terms of its pricing.

For the Malaysian market, the 2024 BYD Seal comes in two model variants - the BYD Seal Premium and the range-topping BYD Seal Performance.

For the rear-wheel-drive Seal Premium, the price is RM179,800. As for the all-wheel-drive Seal Performance, the asking price is RM199,800.

Starting with the BYD Seal Premium, its single electric motor sends power to the rear wheel with 313PS and 360Nm of torque.

Range-wise, the Premium comes with a longer range of 650km (NEDC) via its 82.65kWh battery pack, which also happens to be the same capacity as the Performance variant.

Charging-wise, both variants support up to 7kW of AC charging. The only difference is DC charging where it can go up to 110kW for the Premium and 150kW for the Performance.

Full charge takes around 15 hours when using AC but for DC, 32 minutes is all you need to get it juiced up from 30% to 80% state of charge.

Moving towards the BYD Seal Performance, its dual electric motors power all four wheels with 530PS and 670Nm of torque. 0-100km/h can be done in just 3.8 seconds as compared to the Premium which can only do so in 5.9 seconds. Top speed for both is limited to 180km/h.