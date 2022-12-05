BYD goes top of the chart and dethrones Volkswagen

BYD has overtaken VW's sales record in China, proving that more and more people in China are starting to trust their local brand.

We're really looking forward to the upcoming launch of BYD's electric cars in Malaysia, because if sales records is anything to go by, BYD is actually a growing automotive brand which might just turn into a powerhouse.

According to Automotive News Europe, the Shenzhen-based company is the best-selling vehicle brand in China for November 2022, beating the number of sales recorded by Volkswagen, which has dominated the country's market for a long time.

"Retail sales for BYD rose by 83% to 152,863 vehicles from Nov 1 to Nov 27, compared to the same period a year earlier, according to data from China Merchants Bank International (CMBI).

"BYD's tally was higher than VW's retail sales of 143,602 and Toyota's, which were 0.3% and 0.5% lower, respectively."

But, if VW and Audi sales are combined, the Volkswagen Group is still ahead of BYD with a total of 180,449 units. The report also mentioned that sales of Volkswagen and Toyota in November fell 0.3% and 0.5%, respectively, compared to the same period last year.

The success recorded by BYD is an indication that the Chinese automotive brand has now reached a level where it is able to compete with the bigger brands.

As reported by Automotive News Europe, automakers from China are now able to offer a wide variety of affordable and tech-packed electric vehicles to lure consumers away from more popular brands.

This has put a lot of pressure on brands such as Volkswagen, Hyundai and Ford, where their factories in China have recorded a production decline of between 30-50% in the last five years.

BYD is on the cusp of launching its first product in Malaysia in just a few days, and we hope they can be competitive to give Malaysians more options when it comes to purchasing electric cars. Yes they are starting with the Atto3 SUV, but who knows what the future holds where they might even bring down their full Ev range, including the BYD Han sedan.