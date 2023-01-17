100 units of the BYD Atto 3 delivered to customers at 'Grand Delivery' event - BYD Malaysia can't wait to deliver more!

100 BYD Malaysia customers were probably over the moon last weekend as they began their EV journey thanks to a grand delivery of BYD Atto 3s.

Held at the International Gallery at KLGCC Resort, the grand delivery saw 100 customers picking up their EVs, just a month after the fully electric crossover was formally introduced in Malaysia last December.

BYD Malaysia on their Facebook congratulated the owners and hope they enjoy creating wonderful memories with their new E-SUVs. They also left a little message for those who are still waiting for their Atto3 and said that they can’t wait to hand over more BYD ATTO 3 to their eager owners.

The BYD Atto 3 proved to be one hot EV as 1,000 customers booked a BYD Atto 3 within 10 days of the BYD Atto 3 launch back in December 2022.

The Atto 3 is offered in Malaysia in two variants: the Atto 3 Standard Range and the Atto 3 Extended Range.

BYD - Sime Darby Motors Malaysia has priced the BYD Atto 3 EV SUV at RM149,800 for the Standard Range and RM167,800 for the Extended Range variant.

The difference in the price for the two variants is mainly due to its BYD Blade battery capacity - 49.92kWh for the Standard and a bigger 60.49kWh for the Extended.

Range-wise, the BYD Atto 3 Standard Range offers an all-electric driving distance of up to 410km (NEDC) while the Extended Range can get up to 480km (NEDC).

Both models, however, are fitted with the same electric powertrain based on the e-Platform 3.0 - a front-mounted electric motor that churns out 203hp and 310Nm of torque. 0-100km/h? 7.3 seconds.

Sime Darby Motors is looking at opening over 40 BYD showrooms here in Malaysia by 2024.

The ambitious plan was announced during the launch of the brand's first and highly-anticipated EV SUV. An investment amount of RM500 million will be utilised to expand the brand's presence here in Malaysia, starting with its first showroom at TREC KL, Jalan Tun Razak.