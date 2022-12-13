10,000 bookings of the BYD Atto 3 in Thailand proves that it's one hot EV

The recently launched BYD Atto 3 is being well received in Thailand, and if booking figures in the Land of Smiles is anything to go by, it's just a simple telltale sign that the Atto 3 is one of the best packaged and value for money EVs in recent times.

When BYD launched the Atto 3 in Thailand back in October 2022, we bet they would have never imagined the reception it would be getting. It was so well received people actually started queuing up to buy the electric vehicle, ala iPhone style.

During the opening day of reservations, many Thais were actually queuing in front of the BYD showroom in an attempt to be one of the first people to own the EV from China.

It wasn't just a regular queue, it was one of those queues that started the night before, something out of a craze for a limited edition or apple product. Furthermore, the queues didn't just happen at one showroom because the line to book the car happened at BYD showrooms across Thailand.

Okay, we might be able to give the popularity of the Atto 3 the benefit of the doubt just by the number of crowds queuing up to book it, but recent booking figures in Thailand for the BYD Atto 3 all but confirm that the electric SUV is one hot product.

Since accepting reservations, the latest announcement by BYD about the Atto 3 in Thailand is that it has received 10,000 bookings for the car and are now planning to close the booking books for now as the quota has been exhausted.

BYD has even had to calmly notify those who have booked the Atto 3 early not to worry because 4,500 more cars just arrived in Thailand. However, they have mentioned that those who reserved late may have to wait a bit.

Whatever it is, and as a promise, BYD has told customers that whoever has reserved and confirmed the purchase during the opening period will get their Atto 3 by February 2023.

Will the Malaysian BYD Atto3 get this much attention?