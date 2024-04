Mazda has kicked off its participation at Auto China 2024 by unveiling two all-new electrified models, the Mazda EZ-6 and the Mazda Arata.

The Mazda EZ-6 will begin its deployment into the Chinese market at the end of 2024 replacing the current Mazda 6 followed by the Arata sometime in 2025 as it is now still in the design concept model phase.

According to Masahiro Moro, President & CEO of Mazda, "We are delighted to introduce the all-new new energy vehicle (NEV) developed in alliance with Mazda and Changan Automobile. The Mazda EZ-6 is the latest electrified vehicle that combines Mazda's strengths with Changan Automobile's electrified technology. Going forward, Mazda will continue to work with Changan Automobile to turn Mazda’s China business around by introducing its unique products that meet the needs of Chinese customers who prefer advanced vehicles."

Just like all Mazda models, the EZ-6 carries the brand's signature 'KODO-Soul of Motion' design language together with the Jinba-Ittai driving prowess. Transporting these elements over to the Mazda EZ-6 is crucial considering that it'll be available in two versions - a fully-electrified EV and a plug-in hybrid (PHEV).

There's no official news on the powertrains just yet, but it'll most likely follow the Deepal SL03, a model and brand local to China between the partnership of Mazda and its partner, Changan. With that being said, the EV variant of the EZ-6 will most likely have either 218PS or 258PS with 320Nm of torque.

Battery packs will be either the 58.9kWh with a range of 530km or a slightly bigger 66.8kWh unit that can go up to 610km (CLTC rated). As for the PHEV version, the electric motor will be paired with a 1.5-litre inline-four engine with more or less the same figures and a maximum range of 1,140km in hybrid mode (EV mode 134km-200km depending on battery size).

As for the Mazda Arata concept, there's a chance that it might just replace the Mazda CX-5 in the Chinese market if it follows the same steps as the Mazda EZ-6. Using the “Uplifting the Human Spirit" philosophy, this crossover SUV is designed to appeal to the 'advanced, sophisticated taste of Chinese consumers'.

It was also mentioned that the production version of the Mazda Arata will also be available in two different powertrains - EV and PHEV just like the Mazda EZ-6. More information will be available as we move closer to 2025, including the official prices for the Mazda EZ-6.