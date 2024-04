UMW Toyota has launched the 2024 Toyota Yaris G Limited for the local market with an asking price of RM99,600 (on the road without insurance).

What do you get for that RM8,000 premium over the regular Toyota Yaris G? Improved styling, a bunch of performance upgrades, and better overall handling for a sportier driving experience.

Limited to just 600 units, the 2024 Toyota Yaris G Limited is available in several colour options, including a sporty two-tone exterior package to match with a host of updates and upgrades within.

You may also notice the new red highlights on the new Aerokit designed specifically for the Yaris G Limited model. A cherry on top of that cake is the Yaris G Limited emblem at the rear.

The 2NR-FE 1.5-litre four-cylinder dual VVT-i engine still produces 107PS and 140Nm of torque but the Yaris G Limited edition comes with a cold air intake and throttle controller for better pedal input-to-output ratio, engine response, combustion efficiency, and better acceleration feel.

Handling has also been given an upgrade in the forms of chassis braces for increased stiffness and stability as well as beefier stiffer shock absorbers to help reduce body roll, improve tyre grip, and elevate steering precision for a sportier driving experience.

According to Datuk Ravindran K., President of UMW Toyota Motor, "The Yaris G Limited is a testament to Toyota's commitment to pushing boundaries and redefining the driving experience. With its advanced features and dynamic capabilities elevating the already comprehensive Yaris lineup, the G Limited promises an exhilarating driving experience like no other, catering to the demands of customers seeking a blend of sophistication and excitement."

Head over to the nearest authorised Toyota showroom for more information or you can also check it out at www.toyota.com.my.