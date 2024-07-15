UMW Toyota sold 47,000 vehicles in first half of 2024

UMW Toyota Sdn Bhd sold 7,600 units last month which brought the total of the first half of 2024 to 47,000.

This milestone demonstrates UMW Toyota's dedication to innovative mobility solutions and community engagement for a more customer-centric approach to vehicle purchases and promotions based on the sales figures in June.

According to Datuk Ravindran K., UMW Toyota’s President, "We are grateful for the trust our customers have given us, which is reflected in our sales this month. This trust strengthens our commitment to society and aligns with our vision to Move Your World."

To enhance the customer's buying experience, UMW Toyota launched the "Peace of Mind with Every Drive" promotion for July 2024. This offer provides customers with up to 100% financing for selected models.

Future owners can benefit from significant savings, including promotions worth up to RM7,500 for the Toyota Yaris as well as the Toyota Service Savers programme which offers convenient monthly instalments.

Another highlight of UMW Toyota's commitment to the community was the Toyota Showroom Weekender nationwide that took place last weekend which featured four of the brand's popular models - Yaris, Vios, Corolla Cross, and Hilux. This event provided an excellent opportunity for community involvement and engagement.

More of these events will take place in the future and will include more attractive propositions such as test drives, exclusive sales offers, and the latest models. For more info on more Toyota Showroom Weekender events in the future, head on over to Toyota Malaysia’s Facebook page.

"We are excited to continue hosting events like the Toyota Showroom Weekender, which allow us to engage with our customers and communities directly, emphasising Toyota’s ‘Customer First’ ideology. These interactions are vital in fulfilling our commitment to exceptional service and our vision to Move Your World," added Datuk Ravindran.