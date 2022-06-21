Toyota bZ4X Is Coming To Malaysia In Q3 2022?

UMW Toyota Motor (Toyota Malaysia) might be throwing us one heck of a curve ball by launching the Toyota bZ4X here in the country sooner than everyone thinks.

What we initially thought about Toyota's first purpose-built EV model and its possible entry into the Malaysian market around 2023, gossip around the Coway water dispensing machine suggests that UMW Toyota might launch it here in Q3 of this year.

Toyota bZ4X Q3 launch in Malaysia?

The closest geographical location we've seen the Toyota bZ4X being previewed was Thailand. That was back in March 2022 when it made its first ASEAN appearance at the 2022 Bangkok Motor Show.

That, however, was only a preview, and the Thai media reported that it'll be available on the showroom floors by the end of 2022. During that time, it was only logical to think that the Toyota EV will reach Malaysia sometime next year.

But the same model to launch in two different SEA countries at the same time? Now, that's an interesting marketing strategy but still talks in the grapevine at this stage and time. Should be an 'electrifying' occasion if this happens to be true, eh? One can only dream (for now).

Here's a quick rundown on the Toyota bZ4X and its EV specs