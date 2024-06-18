First CKD Jaecoo J7 Rolls Off New Chery Factory in Shah Alam

Chery Auto Malaysia has achieved yet another milestone in the country with the launch of the new Chery Corporate Malaysia Factory in Shah Alam, Selangor.

To commemorate this momentous occasion, the first Jaecoo J7 SUV to roll off the production line was presented alongside some prominent figures who have contributed to the substantial and rapid growth of the Chery brand in Malaysia.

Among those present earlier today were Yin Tongyue, Chairman of Chery Automobile Co. Ltd, Yang Berhormat Senator Tengku Datuk Seri Utama Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Malaysia, and Dr Jin Zhuanglong, China’s Minister of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

The Chery Corporate Malaysia Factory in Shah Alam, Selangor, will oversee the full vehicle assembly process starting with the Jaecoo J7 AWD and 2WD variants, following stringent quality control processes and utilising cutting-edge technology for vehicle assembly.

According to Yin Tongyue, Chairman of Chery Automobile Co. Ltd, "Malaysia is a very important market for Chery. Our vision for the Malaysian market is to grow with our local partners and customers for the long term."

"In addition to strengthening the value chain of Chery and Jaecoo offerings to customers, today’s launch is a positive leap for Malaysia’s automotive industry and economy. Paired with our strong service network built with our local dealer partners, Chery is excited to deliver best-in-class vehicles equipped with innovative technology, and the absolute best customer experience to the Malaysian market," added Yin Tongyue.

With estimated pricing starting from RM150,000 for the 2WD variant and RM160,000 for the AWD, the Jaecoo J7 off-road SUV is powered by a 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 197PS and 290Nm of torque.