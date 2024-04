The Chery Tiggo 8 Pro boasts a price tag sets it apart from competitors in its segment for the sheer value packed into that RM159,800 figure. But does it truly embody the essence of a premium SUV? Let's delve into some of its features and find out.

Firstly, Chery has crafted a sleek and cohesive design for the Tiggo 8 Pro, with elegant touches that distinguish it on the road. Even at a standstill, from its Galaxy Grille to the sporty 19-inch wheels and animated rear light bar, there are many elements contributes to its sophisticated aesthetic.

Practical features like the hands-free powered tailgate and tonneau cover add convenience to the ample boot space of 193-litres with all seats upright, but can expand to 1,172-litres with the 3rd-row folded down.

Upon stepping inside the Tiggo 8 Pro, you’ll find a cabin designed for comfort, style and functionality. Thoughtful details abound, from ergonomic physical shortcut buttons and ambient lighting, to plush trim and upholstery materials, a panoramic sunroof as well as the heated and ventilated front seats.





Its tech feature set adds to the overall ease of usability too with features like the 540-degree 3D parking camera, wireless charging, and of course, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity that works in tandem with a 9-speaker Sony sound system.

Even a quick spin in the Tiggo 8 Pro shows off its ample 256hp and 390 Nm of torque for effortless cruising and overtaking all while maintaining a refined cabin experience and composed handling.

Its ADAS suite is also comprehensive, featuring the latest safety functionality - Autonomous Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and more - to keep its occupants safe whether in the city or on a longer highway trip.

Speaking of which, there are also certain features on the Tiggo 8 Pro that should better prepare Malaysians for a festive season hometown journey. Setting off with the proper tyre pressures is important not only for safety but also for fuel economy, and the inclusion of an electronic Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) makes that a breeze on the Chery.

When up to highway speed, however, the Tiggo 8 Pro’s Adaptive Cruise Control and Integrated Cruise Assist as well as Traffic Jam Assist can help take some of the burden off the driver.

The Chery Tiggo 8 Pro may not carry the hefty price tag of luxury SUVs, but it delivers a comparable level of comfort, convenience, and performance. Its extensive feature set and accessible price point make it a compelling option for buyers seeking the upmarket appointments and comforts a premium 3-row SUV without breaking the bank. In essence, the Tiggo 8 Pro embodies accessible luxury, very much making it a worthy contender in its class.