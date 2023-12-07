First 2 units of the Jaecoo J7 AWD have arrived in Malaysia. New rival to the Corolla Cross inbound

The first 2 units of the Jaecoo J7 have made landfall in Malaysia, and in right-hand drive and AWD guises too. The two units will be undergoing local testing ahead of its full launch.

You might not have heard of this particular automaker, but that’s because they’re a relatively new off-shoot of Chery, a brand that had introduced 2 new SUVs models into Malaysia: the Omoda 5 and Tiggo 8 Pro.

Unsurprisingly, the J7 is an SUV as well, and one that’s built on Chery’s T1X platform that also underpins the Omoda 5, though its larger dimensions suggest it will be classified as a C-segment contender to rival the Proton X70 and Toyota Corolla Cross.

Aside from the two units of the J7 gathering mileage and localised testing data ahead of an official introduction in 2024, the brand has also launched a social media presence on Facebook under JAECOO Malaysia with an official website for Malaysia slated to be ready by January 2024.

The J7, at least from what we know of its specifications from other global markets where it’s called the Chery Tansuo 06 or Chery Explore 06, is powered by a 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine mated to a dual-clutch transmission. A plug-in hybrid variant is also available with a claimed pure electric range of over 100km.

What’s left unclear is how the range of Jaecoo vehicles will be sufficiently differentiated from the Chery brand, or will they be more integrated in terms of dealerships and service centres.