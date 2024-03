Though it’s launch is potentially weeks or months away, interested parties can experience the JAECOO J7 firsthand at the JAECOO Premiere Experience events held at various locations, including Desa Park City, Pavilion Bukit Jalil, One Utama, Mid Valley, and Paradigm Mall, on specified dates throughout 2024.

Desa Park City, K.L: 7th to 17th March 2024

Pavilion Bukit Jalil, K.L: 19th to 23rd March 2024

One Utama, P.J: 10th to 14th April 2024

Mid Valley, K.L: 25th to 28th April 2024

Paradigm Mall, JB: 15th to 19th May 2024

Back in January, the brand had previewed the J7 in an intimate chic setting, flaunting its elegant design and upmarket cabin with impressive equipment levels.

Clearly, JAECOO, with the backing of their parent company Chery, are banking on their C-segment contender, the J7, being a hit with customers. Currently, the vehicle is slated for an official launch within the first half of 2024.

Weeks following that first look, they demonstrated the vehicle’s hardiness and off-road capability at another event, showing customers and members how it stacks up against its chief rivals in the local sphere such as the Honda CR-V and Mazda CX-5.

That said, it is unclear if the brand will be fielding just one or multiple vehicles to serve such a market. It’s worth remembering that they had also brought the larger J8 to show off back in January. Also unclear is whether JAECOO are equally as optimistic about the SUV demand within the D-segment.

Also, the SUV-centric automotive brand has expressed interest in establishing a strong foothold in the lucrative C-segment corner of the market, particularly with regard to the Malaysian market.

In particular, they are eyeing buyers in a sector they believe to be “rapidly expanding”, looking to serve the country’s “growing urban elite with a taste for off-road adventure”.

Leo Chen, President of JAECOO Malaysia, expressed optimism about the brand's reception in Malaysia, stating: JAECOO is enjoying a lot of interest here in Malaysia. We believe that the JAECOO brand is very much in line with Malaysia’s emerging group of trailblazers who enjoy an active lifestyle and appreciate a vehicle that performs on any terrain with an impressive off-road driving experience. And this is exactly what we aim to deliver.”