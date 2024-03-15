Carlist.my
  Bermaz bags Xpeng distributorship in Malaysia - premium EV brand likely to kick off local range with G6

Bermaz bags Xpeng distributorship in Malaysia - premium EV brand likely to kick off local range with G6

Electric Vehicle EV
 | 

Bermaz bags Xpeng distributorship in Malaysia - premium EV brand likely to kick off local range with G6

Bermaz Auto Bhd has announced that it has secured the official distributorship for XPeng electric vehicles (EVs), encompassing vehicle sales, spare parts, and after-sales services.

This development is expected to broaden Bermaz Auto's product offerings, enhancing its standing in the EV market alongside vehicles such as the Mazda MX-30, Kia Niro, and notably, the Kia EV6.

Insiders in the industry anticipate that the XPeng G6 SUV may be the first model to launch in Malaysia, featuring a dual-motor setup for all-wheel drive and generating around 487 PS/660Nm of power, enabling acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in under 5 seconds.

Though no timeline for the brand’s introduction is yet stated, Dato’ Francis Lee, Group CEO of Bermaz said, "We are excited to be awarded the XPeng Distributorship for Malaysia. XPeng marque vehicles are among the top smart EVs in China as well as globally.”

“We are honoured and would like to thank Mr He Xiaopeng, for his trust and confidence in us. This new distributorship will complement our Group’s existing EV business and will bring positive synergistic benefits to all parties. It is also in line with our Group’s sustainability initiatives to manage and minimise our environmental footprint by introducing more green vehicles and technologies,” he added.

Bermaz Auto recently concluded its distribution role for Peugeot vehicles, coinciding with the dissolution of Bermaz Auto Alliance (BAA), which had managed Peugeot distribution, sales, and after-sales service in Malaysia for the past three years, along with being an authorized repairer for Citroen and DS brands.

This transition aligns with the strategic shift of Peugeot's parent company, Stellantis N.V., announced on November 22 of the preceding year, to directly manage its brands in the Malaysian market through its own national sales company, indicating a new direction in brand management and service approach in Malaysia.

For those unfamiliar, XPeng (or Xiaopeng in China) is an EV manufacturer that has gained prominence in recent years, focusing primarily on the higher end of the market.

XPeng Motors is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Headquartered in Guangzhou, China, XPeng Motors also operates offices in California and Munich, Germany.

