Stellantis takes over all things Peugeot in Malaysia, Bermaz Auto Alliance ceases operations

Following the announced return of Peugeot's Malaysian distributorship to its parent company Stellantis three months ago, Bermaz Auto Alliance (BAA) has declared the cessation of its operations to cap off a handover of their Malaysian stewardship of the French marque. Right on schedule.

Altogether, this concludes the transition that began over three years ago when it assumed control as the national distributor for Peugeot vehicles from a beleaguered Naza (same followed for Kia). In a statement, BAA expressed gratitude for the support received from its customers in a statement released today.

Going foward, Peugeot’s sales, distribution and customer service in Malaysia will now be overseen by the new local sales entity, Stellantis Malaysia. BAA has also confirmed the complete transfer of its contractual Free Service Maintenance (FSM) program to Stellantis.

This means all forthcoming FSM services will be managed by Stellantis-appointed sales networks, to which end a dedicated call centre has been established, operational from March 1, 2024.

Customers can enquire about any vehicle-related concerns or obtain additional information by dialling the toll-free number 1800-18-STLA (7852) or emailing: customersupport.my@stellantis.com.

It has also been confirmed that Stellantis Malaysia will no longer provide the 'Peace of mind 5+5' package with newly sold Peugeot vehicles, which previously consists of a 5-year warranty and 5-year free service as offered by former distributor BAA.

Instead of the 5+5 arrangement, customers will now receive an extended 3+4 years warranty (effectively a 7-year coverage period), but with no complimentary service included.

Stellantis will cover the warranty for the initial 3 years from its factory, while the additional 4-year extension is insured by global insurers chosen by the automotive giant.

Though its name is fairly new and therefore possibly unfamiliar to most car buyers, Stellantis is a prominent global automotive conglomerate resulting from the fusion of FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) and the PSA Group (Peugeot Société Anonyme).

Measured in 2022 as the 4th-largest automaker by volume, their portfolio of brands include Peugeot, Citroen, Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Ram, and Vauxhall.