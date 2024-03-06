Carlist.my
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Auto News
  4. 2024 MINI Countryman JCW Trim hits Malaysia, just 168 units for RM264k a piece

2024 MINI Countryman JCW Trim hits Malaysia, just 168 units for RM264k a piece

Auto News
 | 

2024 MINI Countryman JCW Trim hits Malaysia, just 168 units for RM264k a piece

MINI has introduced the Countryman facelift into Malaysia, featuring the exclusive John Cooper Works Trim at RM253,233, as a special edition Cooper S variant marking the last hoorah of the second-gen F60 in the country.

Limited to a mere 168 units, this final edition boasts a John Cooper Works (JCW) aerodynamic kit, including a front apron with integrated air ducts and a rear bumper with a diffuser. Additionally, it showcases MINI JCW door sill finishers, a sleek rear spoiler, and 19-inch JCW Circuit spoke wheels fitted with run-flat tyres.

Stepping inside, the MINI Cooper S Countryman JCW Trim is characterised by anthracite sun visors, dome light housing, and anthracite-coloured pillars. Available in four exterior colours—British Racing Green, Chilli Red, Nanuq White, and Sage Green.

Being merely a trim upgrade, there are no mechanical changes. Under the bonnet, it’s powered by a B48 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine generating 192PS between 5,000 and 6,000 rpm and 280Nm of torque from 1,350 to 4,600 rpm.

Power is transmitted to the front wheels through a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission with paddle shifters. Performance-wise, the car accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in 7.5 seconds and achieves a top speed of 226 km/h.

An optional RM10,400 extended warranty and service package can be added, but those uninterested in the JCW enhancements, the standard Cooper S Countryman remains available at RM250,388.

 

Jim Kem

Jim Kem

Content Producer

There's just something about cars. It's a conveyance, it's a liability, it's a tool; but it can also be a source of joy, pride, inspiration and passion. It's much like clothes versus fashion. And like the latter, the pursuit of perfection never ends.

