MINI Malaysia has launched the MINI Countryman Roof Art Edition - priced at RM 264,888

MINI Malaysia has launched the MINI Countryman Roof Art Edition, a unique creation by local artist Jared Lim, a.k.a 'Professional Crayon'. This special edition combines the thrill of adventure with vibrant local culture, giving the MINI Countryman a captivating floral makeover.

The BMW group is familiar with the work of Jared Lim as they have worked on several projects before and the latest one sees Jared ‘Professional Crayon’ Lim capture the extraordinary beauty of Malaysia in his artwork - showcasing the rich tapestry of Malaysian flowers while highlighting classic elements of the MINI brand, creating a charming iteration of the beloved MINI Countryman.

MINI Malaysia retains all the loved features of the MINI Countryman, including the MINI ALL4 Exterior Optic, this edition also has distinctive bonnet stripes, roof rails, and side sills. The Piano Black exterior optic adds a sleek finish.

Under the hood, the MINI Countryman Roof Art Edition is powered by a 2-litre MINI TwinPower Turbo engine, delivering 192 hp and 280 Nm of torque, paired with a 7-Speed Dual Clutch Sports Automatic Transmission, it offers fast gear changes in SPORTS mode.

Safety is a priority with the Driving Assistant system, providing essential features like digital high-beam assistance and speed limit information. Inside, the MINI Yours Illuminated cockpit and Leather Cross Punch in Carbon Black maintain the premium feel.

The MINI Countryman Roof Art Edition is available in three limited colors: British Racing Green, Chilli Red, and Island Blue.

MINI Malaysia offers a comprehensive 5-Year Roadside Assistance programme, covering accident assistance, towing services, and more. Service appointments are made easy with the online service programme, while Easy Drive Financing from BMW Group Financial Services Malaysia makes ownership accessible.

The MINI Countryman Roof Art Edition is priced at RM 264,888.00 (on the road, without insurance) and comes with MINI's 4-Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty with Free Scheduled Service.

