BMW iX xDrive 50 Sport updated for 2024 - RM465,800

The BMW Premium Selection Showcase which is happening this weekend (1-3 March 2024) is offering a wide range of pre-owned models up for grabs, but they also took the opportunity to launch a new car.

Refreshed for 2024, the BMW iX xDrive 50 Sport has been enhanced for an even greater ownership experience with upgraded comfort and charging capabilities as compared to the BMW iX xDrive 50 Sport introduced here in Malaysia back in January last year.

While the exterior might look identical, the refreshed BMW iX xDrive 50 Sport now features adaptive dual-axle air suspension to further elevate BMW's benchmark in delivering 'Sheer Electric Driving Pleasure'.

Charging has also been upgraded in the form of the AC Charging Professional as a standard feature. In other words, the updated BMW iX xDrive 50 Sport now supports up to 22kW of AC charging as compared to just 11kW in the pre-facelifted model.

This means that with 22kW AC charging, getting the iX's large 111.5kWh battery pack fully juiced up is cut down from 10 hours and 45 minutes to just 5 hours and 30 minutes.

With 100% state of charge, the BMW iX xDrive 50 Sport can travel up to 630km (WLTP), a feature that has been maintained from the pre-facelifted model along with 523hp and 765Nm of torque which allows it to hit 0-100km/h in just 4.6 seconds and a top speed of 200km/h.

Other highlights of the 2024 BMW iX xDrive 50 Sport include:

"Shy Tech" technology ‘Invisible’ loudspeakers

12.3-inch instrument display

14.9-inch central display

BMW Operating System 8.5 + more

The 2024 BMW iX xDrive 50 Sport can be yours from RM465,800 (OTR excluding insurance).

Customers can opt between seven different exterior colour options - Alpine White, Mineral White Metallic, Black Sapphire Metallic, Sophisto Grey Metallic with Brilliant Effect, Phytonic Blue Metallic, Oxide Grey Metallic, and Blue Ridge Mountain Metallic.

Interior finishes come in Mocha or Black under the Interior Design Atelier, but if you're feeling a bit fancy, there is also the optional Interior Design Suite finished in either Amido, Castanea, Individual Aventurine Red Metallic, or Individual Storm Bay Metallic.

To see the updated 2024 BMW iX xDrive 50 Sport in person, head over to the BMW Premium Selection Showcase event happening this weekend (1-3 March 2024) at Car Park B, Bukit Jalil Stadium.